RHODubai spoiler: Caroline Brooks and Sara Al Madani face off

The next episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai will bring the drama between Caroline Brooks and Sara Al Madani. Pic credit: Bravo

The upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai promises to bring exponential levels of drama as Caroline Brooks and Sara Al Madani will face off.

A deep rift grew between the pair after Sara gave Caroline the advice to “be closer” to her son after Caroline had opened up about her militant upbringing.

Caroline was angered and offended by Sara’s assertion and took it to mean that Sara was judging her parenting negatively while Sara backed off and claimed that wasn’t her intention.

Things between the two women came to a head during Caroline Stanbury’s pre-wedding party in the desert when the two women had an explosive talk while Caroline was intoxicated. Caroline wanted Sara to say sorry, but Sara didn’t think she had anything to say sorry for given that Caroline had opened the door for Sara’s opinion.

Next episode, while Chanel Ayan hangs with Sara and Nina Ali, Chanel will drop the bomb that Caroline will be joining them.

With tension unresolved from the wedding party and both Caroline and Sara being unrelenting with their points, the stage is set for a heated confrontation.

Below is the video of Caroline and Sara’s sit-down talk at the wedding party that did not end on a good note.

Caroline Brooks and Sara Al Madani will face off on RHODubai

Based on the trailer for the next episode, Chanel, Sara, and Nina went shopping at the Dubai Gold Souk and Chanel announced that she invited Caroline to get Ethiopian food with them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During their Ethiopian meal, the clip showed Caroline saying, “Do not ask me questions about my child.”

Sara responded by saying, “You need to stop with this b******t.”

Caroline followed that remark up by replying, “Sara, shut the f**k up.”

In response, Sara got out of her seat, removed her glasses, and threatened Caroline saying, “If you say to me, ‘Shut up,’ one more time I’ll deal with you differently.”

To which Caroline screamed repeatedly, “What are you gonna do?” as she stood up too.

The preview clip ended with Chanel commenting on the situation during her private interview saying, “I feel like hell opened up and there was no going back.”

The RHODubai Reunion was just filmed

The RHODubai Reunion was filmed on July 29 with several of the ladies tweeting about it.

One odd thing that happened was that Chanel and Lesa Milan decided not to go to the after-filming dinner but did not give a reason, however, the move was noticed.

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.