RHODubai: Reunion looks are out

The Real Housewives of Dubai looks for their 1st reunion have been revealed. Pic credit: @chanelayan/Instagram

Some looks from The Real Housewives of Dubai 1st reunion have been revealed.

The Real Housewives of Dubai is the new franchise we didn’t know we needed, with extreme wealth, drama, looks, a futuristic city, and beautiful landscapes.

Next week viewers will get to see the final episode of the season before the reunion.

However, they won’t have to wait that long for the reveal of the ladies’ looks on the highly anticipated day.

Some of the Housewives have already taken to social media to post their fabulous outfits and gowns for the last taping of the season.

As fans may have expected, Chanel Ayan had the most extravagant look and came through with an outstanding gown.

Some of The Real Housewives of Dubai post their reunion outfit on social media

Lesa Milan posted her gorgeous green gown on social media, which included a dress that featured a plunging neckline with feathers.

The dress also had a high slit on the side showing off one of the Jamaican native’s legs. Lesa wrote, “Reunion looks are out!”

She also revealed that the theme for the reunion is “Desert Glam.” She added an emoji of a camel and a green cactus.

Sara Al Madani also took to social media to share her outfit with fans.

She opted for a “sandier” look that featured feathers and was bedazzled with crystals. She wore a nude lip and had her long locks embracing her face.

She asked her fans, “Who is ready for reunion.”

Nina Ali also teased some behind the scene views. She posted a clip of herself getting all glammed up, writing, “Who’s ready for #RHODubai reunion?”

In the clip, viewers could also see that Nina got the last seat at the reunion.

@QueensofBravo posted all the ladies’ looks writing, “The #RHODubai Reunion Looks are here!!”

Chanel Ayan will be sitting next to Andy Cohen at the reunion

@RHOPodcast revealed that Chanel Ayan will be seated next to Andy Cohen for her first reunion. The account wrote, “Chanel Ayan has one of the first seats next to Andy at the reunion.”

Chanel Ayan has one of the first seats next to Andy at the #RHODubai reunion. pic.twitter.com/h80by5NqIH — RHOPod: A Real Housewives Recap (@RHOPodcast) August 17, 2022

Chanel also took to social media and posted a clip of her fabulous dress from Dubai-based Filipino designer, Michael Cinco. She captioned the post, “Crystals,” while adding the hashtag, “Fittings.”

In last night’s episode of the show, Chanel revealed some traumatic events that occurred to her when she was only five years old. She will be using her platform to bring awareness and stop female genital mutilation.

Fans have been showering her with love and support ever since she shared her story.

You can see more details about the Real Housewives of Dubai’s cast looks on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.