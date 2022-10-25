RHODubai: Chanel Ayan meets icon Naomi Campbell for runway show and it’s everything

RHODubai star Chanel Ayan is excited to meet her icon, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and so are her fans. Pic credit: Bravo

During Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Dubai reunion, viewers were delighted to hear a conversation between Supermodel Naomi Campbell and Bravo Executive Producer, Andy Cohen.

She called Andy as they were about to start taping the reunion.

As viewers recalled, Naomi said to Chanel Ayan, “You are the best thing on the show. Don’t let anyone ruffle your feathers.”

The supermodel also asked Ayan if she would walk in a show she was having in Doha, Qatar in October.

Ayan smiled from ear to ear, like a child who was granted her best Christmas gift. She said she was humbled by the offer and gladly accepted.

Well, it’s October and the time has come!

RHODubai: Chanel Ayan and Naomi Campbell meet in Qatar

Yesterday, Chanel took to her social media to express gratitude for meeting her icon in Qatar.

She shared a clip of herself meeting Naomi. The supermodels did the French double kiss, as Ayan thanked Naomi.

They also hugged for a picture and chatted a little bit, holding each other’s hands. They both looked happy to see each other, but it was evident Ayan was living her inner child’s dream.

The RHODubai wrote in her caption, “AYAN MEETS UP WITH THE ICON @naomi” She added that she was “SO happy.”

Viewers congratulate RHODubai star Chanel Ayan

Viewers quickly took to social media to congratulate the supermodel. They told her they were proud of her, that she was an icon, and that she should keep on shining bright.

Some fans said she was the embodiment of resilience and hope. A fan wrote, “You’re the definition of hope, love & survival! I love watching you!”

But, the comment that got the most attention, is none other than Naomi’s. She wrote, “Ayan @chanelayan I’m so happy you here in Doha!! And wait til they see you walk.” Ayan will soon be walking in Naomi’s charity show in collaboration with Qatar Creates.

Lesa Milan also took to social media to congratulate her best friend. She wrote, “Queens!!!! Love this!!!!” She added a heart and stars emoji.

RHOA star Marlo Hampton, who loves fashion, also showed some love to Ayan. And so did @bravotv, writing “ICONS MEETING ICONS.”

Chanel Ayan is an activist

The Real Housewives of Dubai has only been on for one season, and Ayan has become an icon. She became a fan favorite for her quick and funny one-liners, extravagance, ability to poke fun at herself, and confidence.

Ayan has used her platform to shine a light on little girls being forced to undergo genital mutilation.

She opened up about the horror and trauma she went through at just five years old. And viewers have loved her even more for being transparent and authentic.

The Real Housewives of Dubai is on hiatus.