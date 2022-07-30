RHODubai: Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan skip dinner with cast after filming reunion show

RHODubai Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan skip outing with cast after the reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dubai cast filmed their first reunion on July 29.

It seems that Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan opted to skip going out to dinner with the cast after filming wrapped.

Chanel and Lesa have not been getting along with their co-star, Caroline Stanbury.

Caroline didn’t invite Chanel to her engagement party. But, after they made peace, she invited her to the rehearsal dinner and wedding.

At the rehearsal dinner, Chanel wore a beautiful designer dress with a train complete with a blonde wig. Caroline Stanbury accused her of coming as her. She said she was rude to come in a wedding gown.

Chanel said in her confessional that Stanbury should have gone with a better look knowing she would be attending. She said, “the bride knew I was coming.”

In a short clip posted by @RHODubai_ on Twitter, we see Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Sara Almadani, and Nina Ali in full glam, happily blowing kisses and smiling into Stanbury’s phone.

The video was captioned, “@C_Stanbury @Caroline_dubai @lipstickmommy and @Sara_almadani_ going to dinner. Looks like @chanelayan and @lesamilan opted out. Is this the drama you expected?”

Lesa Milan had recently admitted she can’t stand most of the castmates.

The RHODubai ladies took to social media after the reunion

It seems like The Real Housewives of Dubai’s first season will be a short one. Many of the cast took to social media to let fans know the taping of the reunion had wrapped.

Lesa Milan took to Twitter after the reunion and wrote, “We just wrapped our first reunion! The theme was “desert glam” can’t wait for you guys to see our looks.”

RHODubai Lesa Milan took to Twitter after reunion show wrapped. Pic credit: @lesamilan/Twitter

Chanel Ayan tweeted, “First reunion done”

RHODubai Chanel Ayan tweets after the reunion. Pic credit: @chanelayan/Twitter

Caroline Stanbury shared another video of her and some of the cast at dinner. In the caption she responded to Caroline Brooks, “so glad I got to sit opposite you. The conversation was…”

Caroline Brooks had tweeted to Caroline Stanbury, “why why why!!!! Reunion was long. I legit fall asleep everywhere I go. Hahaha”

Fans now know that the Carolines were sitting on opposite couches for the reunion.

so glad i got to sit opposite you ! the conversation was …. https://t.co/jgb9Jb6lbJ — Caroline Stanbury (@C_Stanbury) July 30, 2022

Viewers are excited for the RHODubai reunion

Some viewers already took to Twitter to share their excitement about The Real Housewives of Dubai reunion. One fan wrote, “The girls just spill the tea that the first reunion is done. I can’t wait to see”

The girls just spill the tea that the first reunion is done i can’t wait to see 🤩 #RHODubai pic.twitter.com/cD8CuOzlot — 🌈 (@_MindVibesLife) July 29, 2022

Another fan said she couldn’t wait to see the Reunion looks.

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.