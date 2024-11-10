RHOD alum Tiffany Moon reveals Below Deck Sailing Yacht moments that didn’t air: ‘I bet the staff’

The Real Housewives of Dallas alum Tiffany Moon has shared a few moments that Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans didn’t see during her time on the show.

Tiffany, her husband Daniel, and two other couples had a very brief stint aboard the Parsifal III.

Besides guest Jerry clashing with Stew Diana Cruz over an espresso martini, the group seemed to enjoy their trip.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tiffany had good things to say about Chef Cloyce Martin’s food and Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher.

After her only episode aired this week, Tiffany also let fans in on a little secret that didn’t make Bravo airwaves.

It turns out Tiffany had even more fun with the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew than we initially thought.

RHOD alum Tiffany Moon reveals Below Deck Sailing Yacht moment that did air

Speaking with The Daily Dish to promote her Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint, Tiffany admitted her group was pretty low-key. In fact, the group simply wanted to have a good time, and they did just that before, after, and during their trip to Ibiza.

“Before boarding the yacht, we had a full day of exploring Ibiza since it was our first time there. We started at a beach club and later went to one of the super clubs, complete with bottle service and lots of dancing,” she told the outlet.

Tiffany explained the group was out until 3 a.m. the night before they got on the sailing yacht. Since the group had a late night, the first thing Tiffany did once on Parsifal III was take a nap and make a bet with the crew.

“The first thing I did once we settled in on the yacht was take a four-hour nap. I bet the staff thought we were a very boring group,” she expressed to the outlet.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest spills laugh-out-loud moment fans missed

It turns out the crew bet wasn’t the only thing Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers didn’t see during the show. Tiffany shared another story with The Daily Dish, revealing that one of her female friends somehow fell asleep mid-sail on the luxury yacht.

Fans know that when the Parsifal III gets sailing, it can tilt like crazy to one side, causing a lot of commotion, which is why Tiffany and friends wondered how their friend could sleep through it. The moment was one Tiffany wished had been captured, but it wasn’t.

“One of the girls somehow managed to fall asleep on the yacht while it was tilted at a crazy angle! We couldn’t find her anywhere and thought she’d gone down to her cabin, but then she suddenly reappeared. We couldn’t stop laughing, joking about how she could possibly sleep through that tilt and wondering if she’d almost rolled right into the ocean!” the RHOD alum stated.

All in all, Tiffany Moon and her friends had the best time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. They were the third group of charter guests on Season 5.

So far, the guests have been a little demanding but nothing over the top, and that means fans should brace for some awful guests coming up soon on the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.