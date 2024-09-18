RHOC’s Tamra Judge supports Phaedra Parks on DWTS premiere night

The Real Housewives of Orange County star supported her fellow Housewife and former The Traitors US co-star, Phaedra Parks.

Dancing with the Stars premiered this week, and Phaedra is one of the contestants this season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed up and showed out, partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

While Phaedra and Val ended the night with a 19 out of 30, based on their chemistry and composure during their first dance, there’s hope they will make it to the finals.

Tamra was in the audience as her friend took the ballroom floor by storm, landing her moves and impressing viewers at home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The women have a friendship built through Bravo and Peacock, and it seems that despite being opponents on The Traitors US, the women are still on good terms.

Tamra Judge poses with Phaedra Parks on the DWTS floor

Dancing with the Stars premiered this week, and many contestants debuted decent first dances.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge was on hand to support her fellow Bravolebrity, Phaedra Parks.

Always one to show off her good deeds, Tamra shared a photo of the pair posing together on the Dancing with the Stars ballroom floor.

She wrote, “So glad I could be there on premiere night to cheer on my girl. Keep shining, inspiring, and owning that stage like the star you are! 🪩💛 #DWTS.”

Tamra Judge and Phaedra Parks are controversial Housewives

Bravo fans will know how Tamra Judge and Phaedra Parks have stirred the pot and been given the title of controversial.

Tamra has been arguing with many of her co-stars over the years, but the breakdown of her friendships with Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador has been a hot-button topic.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is team Alexis Bellino this season, and it isn’t sitting well with viewers.

Phaedra was embroiled in controversy after commenting about her former The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Kandi Burruss. The comments were enough to get her booted from the show, but she has made her comeback strong.

Not only is she on Dancing with the Stars following her stint on The Traitors US, but she was also asked to take back her peach for the upcoming season of RHOA. She will be filming with Porsha Williams again, something they are both looking forward to.

Tamra showed her support for Phaedra, and in the weeks to come, we expect to see other familiar Bravo faces in the audience.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC. The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.