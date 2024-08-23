RHOC’s Tamra Judge slammed as ‘absolute garbage’ after joke about Shannon Beador drinking

When Tamra Judge returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, she did a lot of damage control.

However, she’s had quite the fall from grace throughout RHOC Season 18 as she goes after her one-time friend Shannon Beador over her DUI arrest.

Things may have been positive for the pair at the end of Thursday’s episode. They mended fences, but viewers are fixated on what happened when Shannon walked away from the table.

As she went to the restroom after Tamra commented on driving into someone’s house, Tamra conversed with a producer about whether the former Tres Amiga was drinking.

“Is she getting a drink?” Tamra asked after she learned that Shannon was in the restroom.

Little moments like this show that Tamra is playing up drama for the cameras because she didn’t match that energy when Shannon returned to the table and broke down in front of her over the legal drama with John Janssen.

Shannon had accused Tamra of trying to defame her earlier in the episode because of the constant comments about her being drunk or having an alcohol problem.

As a result, viewers sounded off on Tamra’s actions as the episode aired, and it was not pretty.

A fan believes Tamra is baiting Shannon into drinking

One fan thought that Tamra was “100 percent baiting Shannon to drink” so that she could turn the tables and say, “See, she’s a drunk.”

Tamra is 100 percent baiting Shannon to drink so she can turn around and say "see, she's a drunk" That little comment to the producer asking if she left to get a drink solidified it. She's absolute garbage🗑️ #RHOC

Another fan said Tamra “really can’t help herself” in response to the comment.

“Shannon just told her that she’s been in a defamation tour and she doesn’t stop,” the viewer pointed out.

"Is she getting a drink?" Tamra really can't help herself. Shannon just told her that she's been in a defamation tour and she doesn't stop #RHOC

Another fan took issue with Tamra's statements that she "feels for Shannon" and doesn't "want to make things worse."

To get their point across, they used a GIF of Kathy Bates on American Horror Story Coven, in which her character screams "lies."

To get their point across, they used a GIF of Kathy Bates on American Horror Story Coven, in which her character screams “lies.”

A production member tells Tamra that Shannon is in the bathroom (where she's crying), and Tamra asks if she's getting a drink 😒

"I really feel for Shannon."

"I don't wanna make things worse."#RHOC pic.twitter.com/MUQvndmIOj — Erin Savage (@ErinSavage3722) August 23, 2024

With Tamra and Shannon working through their issues at the end of the episode, there’s a good chance something massive happens in the back half of the season that drives a wedge between them again.

Tamra and Shannon are headed for another falling-out

They are not friends… unless they’ve been fooling the media to prevent spoilers.

Something tells me it will be related to Alexis Bellino because Jesus Jugs is the common denominator for all the issues between Shannon and Tamra this season.

There’s so much drama left this season. We can’t wait to see what’s on the horizon.

