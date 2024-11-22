RHOC’s Shannon Beador drops receipt and bids goodbye to Season 18

Several of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast members took to social media with a final message to close out Season 18.

However, Shannon Beador had more than just words to end the season.

The 60-year-old had a mic drop moment when she posted a literal receipt online showing her payment to John Janssen.

Shannon is still getting support from viewers after a tumultuous season dealing with Johnny J and Alexis Bellino.

Their romance was one thing, but John’s $75,000 lawsuit against Shannon had her frazzled.

The exes have been back and forth for several months, with John turning down Shannon’s initial payment and signing a mutual non-disclosure agreement.

Finally, though, the feuding duo recently settled out of court and Shannon is ready to wrap up the season, wiping her hands clean of Johnny J and their legal battle.

Shannon Beador says ‘That’s a wrap’ on Season 18 with a receipt of her payment to John Janssen

Shannon Beador skipped the reflective message about Season 18 and got right to the point.

In a post on Instagram, the RHOC star shared a screenshot of her wire transfer to John.

She initially posted the screenshot on her Instagram Story, highlighting the section that said “John Janssen settlement paid in full.”

To drive the point home, she also circled the area with a bright red marker and tagged John and Alexis in the post while she added: “ENJOY.”

The date noted on the wire transfer is “11/21/2024” and the amount is “$60,000.”

Shannon posted the screenshot on her page with the simple caption, “That’s a wrap Season 18… #rhoc.”

Several people commented on Shannon’s post in support, including her daughter Sophie Beador, who wrote, “Out with the old and in with the new!!🤩🤩.”

Sophie comments on her mom’s post. Pic credit: @shannonbeador/Instagram

RHOC’s Katie Ginella and Jennifer Pedranti bid goodbye to the season

While Shannon kept her message short and sweet, her castmates Jennifer “Jenn” Pedranti and Katie Ginella had more to say about their Season 18 experience.

Katie noted in her Instagram post that during filming, “There were days when it felt like everything was perfectly in sync, and then other days that tested me.”

However, the RHOC newbie confessed that she made mistakes and is “trying to do better and be better.”

Katie Ginella bids goodbye to Season 18. Pic credit: @katie.ginella/Instagram

Jenn also posted a message to close out the season, sharing a photo with the entire cast from the reunion and noting that the season was hard at times but also lots of fun.

“I know there is always chatter about the dynamics within our friend group; we are 8 women with very different personalities and I believe it made for a

DAMN GOOD SEASON!! 🍊” added Jenn.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.