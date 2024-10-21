RHOC’s Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge’s net worths — Here’s how they stack up

In the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge had much to say about Shannon Beador’s finances, but how do their net worths compare?

Shannon has found herself in a pickle amid claims from her ex, John Janssen, that he gave her a $75,000 loan and that she refused to repay it.

That’s been a major storyline this season, with Shannon claiming that the money was a gift, not a loan, and “Johnny J” stating otherwise.

Others have also jumped into the mix, with John’s new fiance, Alexis Bellino, claiming they have proof that the money was a loan.

In a recent confessional, even Tamra said as much, siding with John and Alexis in what has now become a legal case.

Not only has Tamra picked a side, but she’s also discussed Shannon’s finances, claiming that the 60-year-old spends cash like she’s a multi-millionaire.

However, according to information about Shannon’s net worth, she is.

Shannon Beador has a hefty net worth of $20 million

Celebrity Net Worth puts Shannon Beador’s fortune at $20 million, which begs the question of why she needed $75,000 from “Johnny J” to begin with.

Nonetheless, the website lists her Real for Real Cuisine company and her Bravo paycheck contributing to her multi-million dollar fortune.

Shannon’s 2019 divorce settlement from David also garnered her a pretty penny. It included a lump sum of $1.4 million plus roughly $10,000 in monthly support, which breaks down to $7,065 in spousal support and $2,935 in child support.

While the website lists Shannon’s 20 million net worth as current, it appears to include assets related to her ex-husband, such as his construction company, Beador Construction, Inc., which reportedly brings in an annual revenue of $13 million, and their marital home, which sold for $9.5 million in 2016.

RHOC’s Tamra Judge is reportedly worth $3 million

Tamra’s net worth differs drastically from Shannon’s, listed at $3 million.

The RHOC star once owned a profitable gym, Cut Fitness, which closed its doors. Tamra and her husband, Eddie Judge, are now running another successful business, Vena CBD.

Contributing to her net worth is her hefty Bravo paycheck, a reported $350,000 per season, plus she has a popular podcast, Two Ts in a Pod.

While $3 million is nothing to scoff at, it’s a far cry from Shannon’s reported net worth.

The hefty amount is surprising because, in past seasons, Shannon has expressed worry about how she would take care of their three daughters during their college years.

That was during the divorce, but if she had $20 sitting around, it’s doubtful she would be crying or doubting her ability to financially care for her girls.

Do you believe that Shannon is worth $20 million? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c.