RHOC’s Shannon Beador accuses ‘cruel’ Tamra Judge of using her as a storyline

Shannon Beador is calling out Tamra Judge’s cruel behavior towards her and using her alleged alcoholism as a storyline this season.

Shannon is not the only one who thinks Tamra is doing way too much as she continues to blast her former friend at every turn.

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty isn’t the only one tormenting Shannon on the show.

The mom of three is getting it from both sides as returning Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino is also on her case.

Alexis is dating Shannon’s ex John Janssen throwing their romance in her face every chance she gets.

During a recent chat, Shannon confessed that it was a “difficult” season of filming with so many things happening in her life.

Shannon had another confrontation with Tamra in the latest episode during an intense group dinner and she dished about their feud during a chat with Extra.

“The episode that is airing right now, it was a really brutal night for me, and I’ll be honest, it was the hardest night that I had in my ten years of filming,” confessed Shannon.

The RHOC star called herself a “survivor” despite people like Tamra making her life harder than it needed to be while filming the season.

Although they had friendship fallouts in the past, and later made up, Shannon affirmed that she will never be friends with her former Tres Amigas partner again as she continues to call her an alcoholic on the show.

“Tamra seems to be stuck in the past, she knows absolutely nothing about what I’ve done…and what I continue to work on,” reasoned Shannon.

“If Tamra wasn’t talking about me, I don’t know really what else she’d be talking about this season,” she added.

Shannon admits it was ‘difficult’ and ‘awkward’ filming with Alexis Bellino

Shannon also talked about filming the season with her ex’s new girlfriend, admitting that it was “difficult” and “awkward.”

“I was still going through a lot of emotional things and I still am now,” the RHOC star told the media outlet.

However, Shannon reasoned that her issues had nothing to do with wanting to reconcile with John Janssen.

“I don’t want to be back with John. John and I were not good together, we had a very toxic relationship,” she admitted.

Meanwhile, that didn’t stop a few explosive moments between her and Alexis.

“I just don’t think she’s been the kindest person and I just don’t want to have a relationship with her, why would I?” said the 60-year-old. “Why would anyone? I think anyone in my position would say the same thing.”

Check out Shannon’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.