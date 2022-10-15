Gina Kirschenheiter brought her fashionista style to New York City. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter looked stunning as she rocked a gorgeous minidress at a recent BravoCon appearance.

The 38-year-old mother of three attended the 3-day event taking place at the Javits Center in New York City. The event allows fans to celebrate all things Bravo and get the chance to meet some of their favorite Bravo celebrities.

Gina arrived at the event wearing a minidress emblazoned with hearts that resembled leopard print. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline held up by thin spaghetti straps embellished with crystals and silver spiked hardware.

The crystals continued onto the chest of the dress, where they blinged up the cup detailing of the garment. The dress was fitted around Gina’s tiny waist and then flared out into a floaty pleated skirt.

On her feet, she wore a pair of black suede and mesh ankle boots with crystal embellishment from Jimmy Choo.

To accessorize, Gina continued with the crystal theme and wore glitzy diamond stud earrings and a sparkling silver bracelet around her wrist.

RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter stuns in fun short dress

A swipe right in the photoset saw some other images of Gina in the outfit, with the final image showing her side-on posing playfully with a hand on her hip.

Her signature blonde bob was perfectly styled in a sleek straight fashion, and her makeup was flawless.

Seemingly delighted to be at the event, she captioned her post, “Day 1 of @bravocon2022 was the BEST day ever! I truly felt the love from every person today 💕💕 can’t wait to see everyone tomorrow 🤗.”

Former RHOC stars were spotted in the comments section of Gina’s post.

Gretchen Rossi also noted, “You look stunning ❤️,” and Season 9 star Lizzie Rovsek simply said, “Gorgeous,” while Jennifer Armstrong wrote, “Wow!! You look beautiful.”

Gina Kirschenheiter joins fellow Real Housewives legends at BravoCon

Gina was just one of many Bravolebrities who descended upon BravoCon 2022 this weekend. Some other famous housewives in attendance included Teresa Guidice, Kathy Hilton, and Erika Girardi.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna also attended the event but was subsequently booed by fans following a backlash over some of her recent behavior.

In an Instagram Story post, Gina snapped a picture with Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne ahead of a party hosted by Bravo frontman Andy Cohen. She tagged Erika as the blonde duo posed in a set of colorful neon yellow outfits looking ready for a glamorous evening.

Gina wore an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved bodycon dress that featured ruching detail. She wore metallic silver ankle boots, and the sleeves of her dress doubled up as gloves for a bit of a futuristic vibe, which contrasted with her girly outfit from earlier that same day.

Erika wore an oversized shirt and matching pants with glitzy earrings to accessorize her look.

Gina posted another Story from the event, which showed a booth selling her very own skincare brand, CaraGala.

Gina says the products were created because she was fed up with being self-conscious after her skin was impacted by the general stresses of life, as well as a move from New York to California.

In the Story post, she wrote, “with every @caragalaskincare purchase at Bravo Con I will sign a headshot for you.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-16 are streaming on Peacock.