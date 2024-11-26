RHOC’s Emily Simpson hilariously claps back at claims that Shane’s parents fund their lifestyle

Emily Simpson recently wrapped up her best season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Much like Gina Kirschenheiter, she’s been an underrated cast member on the show over the years.

However, viewers praised Emily this season because she had a no-holds-barred approach and was unafraid to get caught up in arguments with her co-stars.

Of course, Emily commented on co-star Jennifer Pedranti’s financial situation, which compelled Jennifer to say that she heard that Emily’s husband’s family funds her lifestyle.

In one of the most comical Real Housewives-related social media posts in recent memory, Emily has now taken to Instagram with a video of her fake-crying as Shane leaves the house with his suitcase.

“When you realize you won’t be seeing your 5’7″ husband for a while… Bc he has to go make toys at the North Pole,” reads writing displayed across the footage.

The caption was pretty telling as Emily declared, “Mystery solved.”

Emily jokes about Shane’s ‘seasonal’ job

“Now you all know how Shane funds our fabulous lifestyle. He’s a seasonal worker,” the caption concludes.

Emily has been known to address everything brought up about her family, so it’s not surprising that she’s taken to social media to make light of the situation.

There’s no telling when The Real Housewives of Orange County will return for another season, but we sure hope Emily will be a part of the cast.

Emily started the season in a good place with Alexis Bellino but quickly switched teams when she saw how her friend was treating Shannon Beador.

Emily repeatedly argued with Alexis, bringing up Alexis’ part-time contract with the show.

However, their discord reached a new level of ugly during the recent three-part reunion, culminating with Emily calling Alexis a “trashcan.”

RHOC Season 19 is on the way

As we look ahead to Season 19, Alexis is probably the only cast member not returning because the series brought the rest of the women together during the final part of the reunion.

Everyone managed to work through their issues, which is crucial to the success of any popular Bravo series. Long-running feuds don’t stand the test of time because viewers quickly tire of them.

Plus, the network and producers probably won’t want many changes between seasons because Season 18 was one of the show’s biggest in years.

It’s rare that a show this late in its run gets so much attention, but Season 18 was the season that kept giving.

