RHOC’s Alexis Bellino responds to John Janssen breakup rumors

Rumors have been swirling recently that Alexis Bellino and John Janssen broke up, but The Real Housewives of Orange County star is putting the kibosh on that!

Alexis affirmed that she and Johnny J are still going strong despite millions of people waiting for their downfall.

Viewers have been less than thrilled with how the couple maneuvered their relationship, especially regarding John’s ex Shannon Beador.

The duo went after the newly single 60-year-old this season, with Alexis using her return to the show as a platform to defend John.

The backlash against the pair has been brutal, but it didn’t affect their relationship.

The duo got engaged on their nine-month dating anniversary and planned to get married in 2025, but now the rumor mill is claiming that they have split.

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are still ‘going strong’ despite breakup rumors

For anyone wanting to celebrate the alleged breakup of John and Alexis, don’t pop that champagne quite yet.

Someone posted that the recently engaged couple had split, but Alexis took to Instagram to debunk the breakup rumors and reveal that they are set to tie the knot despite the naysayers.

The original post showed a photo of the couple and in the caption, “Another day, another Reality TV Romance Romance Split.”

The top of the post added, “For all my RHOC besties, thoughts on the breakup?”

Alexis shared a screenshot of the post and noted, “Um… sorry guys, another rumor. @johnwjanssen and I are going strong and wedding date is set! ❤️.”

Alexis Bellino debunks breakup rumors. Pic credit: @alexis_bellino/Instagram

RHOC viewers react to split rumors about Alexis and John

Meanwhile, the alleged John and Alexis breakup is garnering lots of chatter online, although it’s still unknown where the rumor started.

RHOC fans have been sounding off on TikTok, and it’s clear no one is rooting for the couple.

“Oh my god PLEASE let it be true! I’ve never wanted the demise of a relationship as much as I do those two!” wrote a commenter.

“They will split so that Alexis has a better chance of staying on the show and then if she does, they get back together…” reasoned someone else.

A TikTok user said, “Nobody will be surprised if Johnny Frankenstein leaves Alexis If she wasn’t being called back for another season he would be gone 🤭🤷‍♀️🇨🇦.”

Another added, “I don’t care if Alexis is still with King Creepy as long as I don’t have to watch them on RHOC. Let them be happy away from the filming.”

Pic credit: @thebravoholic/TikTok

Do you think Alexis and John will make it down the aisle?

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 1 airs Thursday, November 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.