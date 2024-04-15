RHOC’s Alexis Bellino claps back at matchmaker Patti Stanger for ‘lies’ about John Janssen

Alexis Bellino is sick of the disparaging comments about her boyfriend, John Janssen, and she came to his defense in a recent post.

Matchmaker Patti Stanger was the latest person to talk about Alexis’ romance with John, and The Real Housewives of Orange County star is furious.

A recent article dubbed Patti as Alexis’ “friend” and claimed that she was worried that John was “love bombing” her.

Alexis clapped back in a lengthy post, noting that the popular matchmaker was not her friend and that she had never even met John.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the infamous John is the ex-boyfriend of Alexis’ castmate, Shannon Beador.

The pair had a toxic relationship over the past few years with several makeups and breakups.

The last time we saw John and Shannon together was after her DUI and hit-and-run arrest in September 2023, when the mom of three found solace at his home, spurring reconciliation rumors.

However, soon after that, John and Alexis were spotted together, and after initially denying they were an item, the couple later confirmed their relationship.

RHOC star Alexis Bellino slams Patti Stanger and defends her boyfriend, John Janssen

There’s been a lot of chatter about Alexis and John over the past few months, and Patti Stanger was the latest person to chime in on their hot and heavy romance.

However, her recent comments struck a nerve with the RHOC star, who took a moment to clap back on Instagram.

Alexis posted a screenshot from Patti’s exclusive interview about the couple and retorted, “I’m so sick of this!!!”

“Patti Stanger has never even met Johnny. Nor is she my friend!!! ” continued the 47-year-old. “And anything she THINKS she knows about John are lies and based off misinformation.”

She then threw shade at the brunette beauty, calling her “The forever single ‘matchmaker,'” and told her to worry about herself.

What did Patti Stanger say about John Janssen?

In case you’re wondering what caused Alexis to lash out at Patti, it was an article in Us Weekly.

“Alexis is gorgeous. I’ve always known her. She’s always been nice to me. I just don’t want her to get hurt,” said Patti, who commented on the ring John bought for Alexis, adding, “I worry about the love bombing stuff.”

However, Alexis responded in her post, saying, “Newsflash: I’m love bombing John also because we are in love.”

The RHOC couple also added an official statement in the post: “Although, we understand, given her fraught romantic history, that Patti may not be aware of what a loving relationship looks like, we hope Patti can one day experience a true love like ours.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.