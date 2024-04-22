RHOC wraps filming with the return of Season 1 star Jo De La Rosa

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast has officially wrapped filming for Season 18 with a grand finale.

The final episode featured OG Jo De La Rosa who was a Housewife in Seasons 1 and 2.

We spotted Jo in a few photos and videos that showed Jo at dinner with Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino to celebrate the final day of filming.

The cast recently returned from a trip to London and even across the pond, they managed to stir up drama.

Leaked audio revealed a fight between Tamra and Shannon Beador who’ve been feuding for the past few months.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When the new season premieres later this year, viewers will see what led to that altercation and all the fun moments from the trip.

The Season 18 cast includes Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jen Pedantri, and returning RHOC alum Alexis Bellino.

RHOC alum Jo De La Rosa films Season 18 cameo Tamra Judge

From the photos we’ve seen online, Jo had a great time with the RHOC cast as she joined them for the final day of filming and a fun hangout after.

We saw snaps and videos of the group out to dinner to celebrate the occasion.

The clip showed Alexis entering a restaurant with Jo walking behind her as Alexis’ boyfriend, John Janssen, came into view.

Tamra, the person behind the camera exclaimed, “And that’s a wrap, that’s a wrap…” as the trio walked in.

Tamra kept the camera rolling as John walked over to hug her husband Eddie Judge.

“And there’s Jo,” she added, turning the camera on the brunette beauty as she smiled and waved hello.

The snaps were posted on Instagram by @realhouswivesoforangecounty with an update for fans.

The caption read, “That’s a wrap! The ladies of the OC completed filming for Season 18 last night!🍊 New #RHOC coming this summer!🔥.”

In case you’re wondering about Jo’s life since she left the show over a decade ago, a lot has changed.

First, she’s now Mrs. De La Rosa Gray, because the former RHOC star is now happily married.

The OG and musician Taran Gray married in May 2022 and will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in a few weeks.

After exiting the show in Season 2, Jo has kept a low profile away from the cameras.

She moved from Orange County to Los Angeles, California, and has been pursuing her passion for content creation.

However, it seems Jo is ready to ease back into the reality TV mix. She was at BravoCon 2023 snapping photos with Andy Cohen and with OC Housewives past and present.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.