RHOC viewers think Heather Dubrow is behind Noella Bergener’s firing

Fans think Heather Dubrow is to blame for Noella Bergener leaving RHOC. Pic credit: Bravo

Fans were shocked when Noella Bergener announced she would not be coming back to the Real Housewives of Orange County for a second season, especially after bringing so much drama to Season 16.

It wasn’t clear if it was Noella’s decision to leave or if she was fired from the show, but at this point, it appears that viewers think Bravo let her go.

Fans have been taking to social media to air their complaints, and they are blaming it on one person – Heather Dubrow.

Did Heather Dubrow get Noella Bergener fired?

Noella was a ride-or-die Housewife, and is one of the few Bravo stars that has openly admitted to being a superfan of the series she starred on. When she was announced as a full-time cast member last year, rumors circulated that Noella had been trying for years to get on the show.

It was even speculated that Noella befriended former Housewife Braunwyn Windham-Burke as a way to get on the show. Braunwyn later confirmed that production set them up on a friend date, so Braunwyn could organically bring Noella onto the show.

So when Noella seemed to have voluntarily left RHOC, fans thought something more sinister was behind it. Bravo circles have said that Heather Dubrow uses her powers to get people hired and fired on RHOC, and they think this is an example of her working her magic to get Noella kicked off the show.

In my head, Heather approached production and gave them an ultimatum. "It's Noella or me." Production were like "But Heather, we can't fire the first and only woman of color to ever have been on the show, it makes us look racist." So Heather replied, "Fine, fire Jen too." #RHOC pic.twitter.com/JiHVkPsskU — The Real Housewives Of The World (@Wivesoftheworld) July 9, 2022

Noella was not only the first Black woman on Orange County, but also the first bisexual woman. Viewers definitely thought it was curious that she was fired, especially with all that she brought to the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The fact that we lost Noella thanks to Heather is still not sitting right with me. That woman is pernicious. #RHOC



pic.twitter.com/9YjR109h7G — superficial doll (@superficialxoxo) July 9, 2022

If Heather did demand that Noella be removed from the show, that would appear to be pernicious.

It’s just sickening that Bravo let Heather Dubrow persuade them to fire Noella. The only housewife that was moving #RHOC in the right direction. Serving looks, serving drama, and being the first POC on this insipid franchise. I am hesitant to watch next season. 😡 pic.twitter.com/mCB65AMPh7 — Albie (Madonna & Housewives Super Fan) (@_MANDONNA_) July 9, 2022

Viewers are definitely onto Bravo’s plan to let Heather call the shots, and they are not happy about it.

Pic credit: @Nikelodeon2021/Twitter

This Tweet describes everything the fans are thinking – Heather is the puppet master, even though she might be more devious than it appears.

Heather has a rumored history of attempting to get people fired

In an interview earlier this year, Heather admitted there were rumors circulating about her trying to get Noella fired before she even started filming. She laughed at the time, but now that seems more realistic than viewers knew.

“I have it on good authority that Heather tried to get Noella off the Housewives of Orange County before filming even started,” A Bravo social media influencer told Bravo_Boo in February. “Allegedly, she single-handedly called and instructed each RHOC to tell producers that they did not want to film with Noella, including Nicole James Weiss.”

Of course, Heather vehemently denied this claim by saying that she was the one who wanted Nicole James on the show and that she felt betrayed by the accusations.

Regardless of how it happened, Noella is now gone from the cast, along with Dr. Jen Armstrong. The hunt will begin for two new Housewives to take their place.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is on hiatus on Bravo.