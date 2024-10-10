RHOC viewers side with Teddi Mellencamp as she drags Alexis Bellino and John Janssen

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans have been forced to side with Teddi Mellencamp and that rarely happens.

Bravo fans prefer to bash the former Housewife for any and everything but this is one time they have to agree with the blonde beauty.

Teddi and her Two Ts in a Pod costar Tamra Judge recently dished on the controversy surrounding Alexis Bellino and her man John Janssen.

Tamra was still trying to defend her friend but Teddi wasn’t having it.

Teddi slammed both Alexis and John for their behavior, giving a big “No!” to the returning RHOC star’s behavior.

She also had a lot to say about Johhny J as they discussed his recent appearance in a joint confessional with Alexis.

The OC businessman has always claimed he doesn’t like the limelight, but Teddi begged to differ.

Teddi Mellencamp drags Alexis Bellino and John Janssen for their behavior

Alexis and John were a hot topic when the Two Ts chatted with the hosts of the Virtual RealiTea podcast.

“It’s a big no for me on Alexis,” exclaimed Teddi. “It’s a big no.”

However, Tamra defended her castmate noting, “I’m friends with Alexis, she’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s good to me. The whole John of it all is, I think, where it gets all kind of messy.”

Speaking of John, the RHOBH alum was asked about his recent confessional, and she didn’t hold back.

“John saying ‘he doesn’t want to be in the limelight or famous or wants to be kept out of it’ or whatever…I think it’s complete and utter bulls**t,” said Teddi.

As for Tamra, she at least acknowledged that Alexis fighting John’s battles –which she’s been doing all season — was not a good look.

Teddi confessed that she’s hung out with the RHOC star and that she was different than her TV persona, noting “It hard for me to watch.”

Meanwhile, Tamra continued to defend her, claiming that Alexis was in a “no-win” situation” but Teddi disagreed.

“She could win by saying ‘Shannon I’m really sorry. I can imagine how bad this is freaking hurting you,” reasoned the 43-year-old.

“I think she did do that,” retorted Tamra.

“Not well b***h!” responded Teddi.

RHOC viewers agree with Teddi

RHOC viewers loved that Teddi was blunt about her assessment of Alexis on the show and they applauded her in the comments.

“Damn! I agree with Teddy on this one!” wrote a commenter.

“I don’t agree with Teddy much, but ding, ding, ding! We have a winner!” stated someone else.

An Instagram user exclaimed “Wait… Did I just agree with Teddi..?!!”

Another commenter added, “Never thought I would ever say this, but Teddi is 100% correct!”

“Oh my God when Teddy is the voice of reason she was 100% spot on,” noted someone else.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.