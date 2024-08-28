RHOC viewers accuse Tamra Judge of ‘pretending to care’ about Shannon Beador

After weeks of feuding, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador reached a breakthrough on last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The one-time friends met up for dinner, and things got heated before they got better.

While they left the sitdown with a resolution, fans are skeptical of Tamra’s motives because she spent the first half of the season making rude comments about Shannon’s sobriety.

Shannon seems genuinely happy about repairing things on the show, but viewers have already called out Tamra because they felt she was using her friend’s situation for a storyline.

Bravo shared a video of their meeting on social media this week.

It wasn’t the whole scene but more like a condensed series of events, and fans were quick to vent their frustrations about how Tamra has been treating her supposed friend.

You see, Tamra has been getting friendly with Shannon’s love rival, Alexis Bellino, which is huge when you consider that the returning star has been going after Shannon this season.

Tamra is called out again

One fan said that Tamra was “pretending to care” in the scene, which isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Tamra came into the meeting hot, calling Shannon out for things, but she changed her tune when Shannon broke down in tears about legal drama with John Janssen.

“Shannon needs real friends,” another viewer chimed in.

The good news is that Shannon opened up to Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson on last week’s episode while the rest of the cast vacationed in Big Bear.

The three ladies made it clear they were Team Shannon, and the scene was beautiful, showcasing just how much Shannon meant to them.

“Shannon, did you feel it? Did you feel the knife in your back when you hugged Tamara?” another fan wondered.

“Because she’s going to continue to hurt you.”

Tamra and Shannon’s friendship implodes again

Obviously, we’re out of the loop about how they fall out again because they’ve been taking shots at each other in the media since filming.

There’s a good chance it has something to do with Alexis, but we’ll have to watch the rest of the season to find out.

Another fan wanted Shannon to “run from her,” talking about Tamra, who the fan says is “not your friend.”

“It will never change,” the fan doubled down.

“It’s sad and I feel bad for her.. she just wants her friend back.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.