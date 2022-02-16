RHOC: Vicki Gunvalson reveals she had a ‘full hysterectomy’ after discovery of ‘cancer cells’

Vicki Gunvalson revealed a cancer scare and recent surgery. Pic credit: Bravo

Vicki Gunvalson is backtracking on her previous claim that she was diagnosed with cancer in 2021.

In November, she appeared on Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM to talk about, among many things, the recent health scare she had.

At the time, her cryptic comments led listeners to believe she was battling gynecologic cancer, and she explicitly said that she did have cancer in one instance.

Vicki claimed she was “pushed into” lies during the Flipping Out stars’ interview. Now, in a new interview with Page Six, she clarified her statements.

Vicki Gunvalson opens up about her medical issues

During her interview with Jeff Lewis, Vicki revealed she had to have a hysterectomy, telling Jeff, “I had cancer, I just had my whole f*****g uterus taken out.” She didn’t elaborate further, other than to add, “I do not need anybody bringing me down.”

Considering she willingly said that she did have cancer, viewers of the show and her fans took Vicki at her word. Even Jeff, who publicly feuded with the OG of the OC for years, agreed to bury the hatchet and promised to never speak poorly of Vicki again.

Fast forward to the current day, Vicki claimed her words were misunderstood. “At the end of the day, I had a full hysterectomy because I had cancer cells in my uterus and cervix,” Vicki explains to Page Six. “They took it out — no chemo, no radiation. It wasn’t a two-year battle like they misconstrued. It was two years ago.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Vicki further went on to say that she was not formally diagnosed with cancer but that doctors told her that she did have cancerous cells removed. She added, “You don’t go get a full hysterectomy because you have nothing else to do tomorrow. He took it out. When I went for the post-op, she said, ‘Good thing you took it out. We did see cancer cells.’ “

She had the last word by saying, “That’s it. It’s gone, it’s done, it’s finished, but it then got pushed into all these other lies out there, so the truth is always the truth.”

Why is the word ‘cancer’ a trigger for Vicki?

The topic of cancer came up in her interview with Jeff Lewis when she was asked about her former boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, who was publicly caught faking cancer.

“Cancer is a very slippery slope because of what my ex did publicly and to me, so I chose to keep it private,” Vicki admitted. “I said to Jeff Lewis, ‘Why would anybody fake cancer like Brooks did when I had it myself?’”

Brooks, who Vicki dated for five years starting in 2010, admitted that he had forged documents to make it seem like he’d been a patient at a cancer hospital. When he confessed to the fabrication, he said that he acted without Vicki’s knowledge. Brooks maintains that he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.