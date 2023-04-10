The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is looking “good as hell” these days.

Over the weekend, the Bravo star took to social media to share a pic of the gorgeous look she wore for a recent night out.

The California native donned a stunning light purple minidress with long sleeves and a high round neckline for the glammed-up look.

The knit textured dress also featured curve-baring side cutouts that showed off the former realtor’s slim frame.

The blonde beauty paired her look with a dark smoky eye and loose shoulder-length curls.

The self-proclaimed “hottest Housewife” looked straight into the camera as she leaned back against a white brick wall for the glamorous shot, which she shared to her Instagram Stories early Saturday.

Tamra even added a fitting song to her Instagram Story post: Lizzo’s 2019 hit Good as Hell.

Tamra Judge stuns in purple. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra Judge makes long-awaited return to RHOC

The native Californian first joined the cast of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County ahead of its third season, which aired in 2007.

She was a divisive figure during her time on the show, creating the infamous Tres Amigas with former costars Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador.

She was also responsible for some of the show’s wildest and most memorable moments, including – during a Season 6 confrontation with then-costar Jeana Keough – the franchise’s first-ever wine toss.

In January 2020, Tamra announced she was leaving the show after 12 full seasons. At the time, she was the longest-running full-time cast member in Real Housewives history.

“It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras,” the star told People at the time.

So fans were somewhat shocked when, last summer, Tamra confirmed she was returning for Season 17 of the hit Bravo franchise.

The Bravo star confirmed the news during an August 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen, “The Judge is back and drama is in session.”

RHOC’s Tamra Judge reveals dieting secrets

As a former gym owner and prize-winning bodybuilder, Tamra is an expert when it comes to health and fitness.

According to Bravo, as of 2019, the RHOC star followed a strict clean-eating regimen, avoiding processed foods, “bad fats,” and sugar as much as possible.

For those looking to lose weight, Tamra recommended fueling up on lean proteins such as chicken, ground turkey, and fish.

She also advised limiting alcohol and avoiding soda.

But the reality star’s most important diet tip was consistency. Major transformation, she reminded followers, “doesn’t happen overnight.”

“Make it a lifestyle and the weight will come off,” the Bravo star said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.