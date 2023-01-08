RHOC star Tamra Judge gave her followers an update on her healing post hernia surgery. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Returning The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge seems to be healing nicely following her hernia surgery.

The reality television personality recently underwent corrective surgery that set out to rectify her original hernia surgery from over ten years ago.

Over the years, Tamra has remained open and honest with her fans and RHOC viewers about her health struggles.

Back in 2016, Tamra shared the scary moment when she experienced “excruciating pain,” which was eventually diagnosed as a gastric hernia.

After the hours-long surgery, Tamra admitted she was left with “a [scar] and a screwed up belly button” but was thankful that her “intestines were saved.”

Her most recent surgery took place just before the new year, and Tamra has been healing ever since.

In her most recent social media share, Tamra gave her fans and followers another update, and it seems the surgery results are encouraging.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tamra shared a full-body mirror selfie to show her followers the full extent of her post-surgery experience.

Going makeup free with her long blonde hair pulled away from her face, Tamra gave an honest glimpse into her healing journey.

She stood slightly slumped forward for the snap, which isn’t at all surprising considering the surgery was a major abdominal procedure.

Tamra donned a matching lounge set consisting of a gray sweatshirt and joggers.

Hanging down from the bottom of her sweater, Tamra’s drains were visible.

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Despite the potential pain that remains from the procedure, Tamra shared there is a serious upside for her nine days post-op – she now has a belly button.

“Hernia repair, scar tissue removal [and] finally a belly button,” Tamra gushed.

In addition to the post’s caption, Tamra also used a digital sticker on the post that read “stay positive.”

Tamra is preparing for her return for RHOC Season 17

Tamra may be healing from her surgery these days, and thankfully the procedure came around after filming for Season 17 of RHOC had wrapped.

After two years away from the hit Bravo show, Tamra will be returning to the franchise as a full-time orange-holding Housewife.

Her return is highly anticipated as the show has received plenty of criticism for not matching the drama of previous seasons after Tamra and co-star Vicki Gunvalson exited following Season 14.

With her return, Tamra will join the likes of Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Shannon Beador.

Although a premiere date hasn’t been revealed just yet, the women have taken to their respective social media accounts, giving their followers a taste of what’s to come.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.