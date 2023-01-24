The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is ready to hit the gym again.

She recently underwent surgery for a hernia repair and revealed she wants to get back to lifting weights.

Tamra has battled issues with a surgery she had years ago, and after this latest revision, she has a belly button again.

As recovery is going well, she is posting for some “Motivation Monday” as she awaits clearance to hit the gym.

The beautiful blonde is all about being in shape, and the photo she shared was one from when she was at peak performance.

She captioned the photo, “Monday Motivation 💪🏻 I can’t wait to hit the weights again! How are those New Year’s resolution going? What’s your biggest obstacle? #fit #workoutmotivation“

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra Judge gets support from other Bravolebrities

The blonde looked amazing in the shot she shared. Tamra Judge was clad in workout gear as she was on the machine.

She paired a bright pink sports bra and black yoga pants. Her taut abs were visible, as were her toned arms.

Her long blonde hair was pulled into a loose ponytail, with her bangs pushed to the side.

As Tamra gears up to get back into the gym, she found support from some of her fellow Bravolebrities.

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and current RHOC star Taylor Armstrong left fire emojis for the feisty blonde.

Shahs of Sunset’s Reza Farahan left a fire emoji and an arm-flexing emoji.

Here’s what Tamra Judge eats to stay healthy

Diet and exercise are the keys to Tamra Judge keeping her body in shape and looking fit.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star eats as clean as possible, avoiding processed food and unnecessary sugar.

According to Bravo, Tamra’s biggest tip was no sodas. The sugary drink isn’t healthy for anyone, and even diet soda is bad. That’s where several people trip up.

She suggests sticking with things like chicken, ground turkey, veggies, complex carbs, and good fats to ensure you get all the necessary vitamins and nutrients.

Limiting alcohol intake is also essential.

Another good piece of advice she mentioned was, “Be consistent and don’t starve yourself.” Eating right and exercising should be a lifestyle change, not a quick fix.

Learning to pace yourself and build up consistency is vital. Tamra has put in many hours at the gym and worked on tweaking her diet to meet her needs.

And with recovery moving along nicely, it won’t be long before Tamra is back in the gym working out.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.