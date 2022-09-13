RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter stuns in printed zip-up swimsuit

Gina Kirschenheiter stuns in a leopard print swimsuit. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter recently enjoyed a day at the water park, but it was her stylish zip-up swimsuit that caught our attention.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star deserves credit for the complete style upgrade she has made since we first saw her on the show.

Once touted as the worst-dressed cast member, these days Gina is anything but. Actually, she’s one of the best-dressed among her costars at the moment, having undergone a head-to-toe transformation.

In previous seasons, the mom of three was called out by viewers over her badly placed hair extensions, but these days, Gina doesn’t have to worry about that thanks to her sleek bob.

Gina herself has admitted that her hair and fashion were once a disaster and indicative of where she was in her life.

However, after a divorce, a new man, and three bonus kids, she is in a great place and it shows in her style.

Gina Kirschenheiter wears a plunging zip-up swimsuit

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared several photos from her day at the Wild Rivers Water Park where she had fun with family and friends.

Gina was stylishly dressed in her swimsuit as she enjoyed the tube slides, raft rides, and the other attractions offered at the location.

She showed off her leopard print zip-up swimsuit that featured long sleeves and a high cut as she posed for photos with her kids. The 38-year-old had the outfit zipped halfway down and donned dark sunglasses with her hair in a messy updo with face-framing pieces.

Gina gave us a close-up of her swimsuit in selfies with her son and daughter and she also shared a full-body photo that showed off her legs while standing barefoot in a large pool.

“Had the BEST time at @wildriverswaterparkirvine yesterday… if you’re in the area and haven’t been yet, we 10/10 recommend 🌊🏄‍♀️ #wildriverswaterpark #wildrivers,” she captioned the post.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter loves leapord print

The Real Housewives of Orange County star stunned in her swimsuit at the beach, but that wasn’t the only time she wore the popular print.

Some time ago she shared a photo in her pajamas and exclaimed her excitement about school starting up again and how the kids now have to head to bed early.

The post showed Gina relaxing on the couch with one hand behind her head as she snapped a selfie and got ready to enjoy a movie with her live-in boyfriend Travis Mullen.

We could only see the top half of her sleepwear in the picture which showed her clad in a buttoned-down leopard print shirt with black piping.

“Kids are officially back to school and officially back to early bedtimes! I’m officially back to early Netflix and chill time with @travis.mullen.85 ❤️ #nowhereidratherbe ❤️” Gina captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.