RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter shows off glow-up in array of sexy outfits

Gina Kirschenheiter shows off her BravoCon outfits. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter has had a major glow-up over the past few years, and now we can officially call her a fashionista.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently showed off her style at BravoCon in an array of head-turning outfits and shared the photos on social media.

Gina also opened up in her post and admitted that her style transformation reflects where she is in her life.

When Gina first joined the franchise, she was the odd one out due to her quirky sense of style, which garnered a slew of criticism from viewers. However, the mom-of-three had more serious matters to worry about, as her marriage was not as perfect as she made it seem

In 2018, Gina and her then-husband Matt called it quits after eight years of marriage, and things got messy with Gina accusing him of assault.

After their messy split, it took a while before the dust settled, but the exes are now happily co-parenting their three kids these days.

Gina is also in a great place with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, and her fashion glow-up has a lot to do with her happy life.

Gina Kirschenheiter shows off stylish outfits at BravoCon

The Real Housewives of Orange County star had some major fashion moments at BravoCon over the weekend, and she shared photos of her head-turning outfits online.

Gina showed off a rocker chic moment in skintight leather pants and a black top with sheer details in the Instagram photo, but that wasn’t the only outfit that caught people’s attention.

Another outfit that stole the show was a pink suede jumpsuit that fit her like a glove. The 38-year-old wore the strapless ensemble on the same day she ran into model Chrissy Teigen.

She also snapped it up with RHOBH star Erika Jayne in a neon mini dress while Erika rocked a loosely fitted pantsuit in a similar color.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter dishes on her fashion glow-up

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared another photo from her hotel room in a corset mini dress with embellished details. Gina paired the outfit with shimmery booties as she posed for a photo before heading to the event.

She also donned a playful leopard print mini dress with a fitted bodice and a flared hemline.

Gina wrote a short message in her Instagram post and credited her happy new life for her fashion glow-up.

“I had a lot of bad years personally, and that was reflected in the way that I looked and dressed,” explained Gina.

“I finally feel like I’m in such a good place.. with my kids, with Trav, with my business, with coparenting… I’m just happy and I think my happiness has everything in the world to do with my “glow up 💕.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.