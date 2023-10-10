RHOC star Emily Simpson claps back at critic for ‘stupid and judgmental’ comment

Emily Simpson has zero tolerance for the critics, and she just clapped back at one vocal commenter, whose remark she dubbed as “stupid and judgmental.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been doing a lot of clapbacks recently after facing a slew of criticism in recent months over her weight loss.

The mom of three has dropped 40 pounds since she filmed Season 17 of RHOC and is finally at her pre-Housewives weight.

However, viewers continue to bash her for taking the easy way out.

Emily has admittedly used the controversial drug Ozempic to kickstart her weight loss, and she also went under the knife for liposuction and a breast reduction.

Since she debuted her drastically smaller frame, people have been giving their unsolicited opinions, and Emily has been clapping back.

One Instagram user didn’t get that memo, but she just got a stern reminder!

Emily Simpson was in a good mood when she shared a video on Instagram –looking natural and fresh-faced before transitioning to a glammed-up look.

“Healthy happy kids, a loving husband, my loyal dog, a roof over my head and a small group of amazing friends keep me shining bright like a diamond 💎,” she captioned the post. “What makes you shine bright?? 🙌.”



Many people responded to the RHOC star’s question about what makes them shine bright, but one commenter had a snarky remark that caught Emily’s attention.

“Much more beautiful when natural. Take a cue from Pamela Anderson,” wrote the Instagram user.

“@presleyjane2 so Pamela Anderson chooses not to wear makeup so now that’s the standard all women must abide by? retorted Emily. “You realize your comment is stupid and judgmental right?”

Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Emily Simpson is ready to face off with Heather Dubrow at the RHOC reunion

Instagram is not the only place where Emily is clapping back, she will be doing a lot of that at the RHOC reunion when part two airs this week.

The 47-year-old will face off with castmate Heather Dubrow after they butted heads all season long. The duo had a good relationship going into the season, but things took a turn once Tamra Judge returned to the show and stirred things up.

Most of the cast including Emily, Tamra, Shannon Beador, and even her once-close friend Gina Kirschenheiter turned on Heather.

Heather has talked about Emily’s aggression towards her in previous confessionals, so the two will have to hash things out at the reunion, and hopefully get their budding friendship back on track.

Part two of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs Wednesday, October 11, at 8/7c on Bravo.