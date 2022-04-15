RHOC spoilers: Noella Bergener shares the advice she got from RHOSLC star Heather Gay before the reunion

Noella Gergener got advice from Heather Gay. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener recently admitted that she got some advice from another Bravo Housewife before heading into her first reunion. The newbie said she had a chat with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Heather Gay in preparation for the intense event.

Noella has had quite the season thanks to her feud with Heather Dubrow and her falling out with several of her cast members.

We’ll soon find out if the newbie was able to resolve her issues with her costars during the reunion, but we know she got some sage advice before heading into the lion’s den.

Noella Bergener got advice from RHOSLC star Heather Gay before the reunion

Season 16 of the Real Housewives of Orange County is over, but the upcoming two-part reunion will officially close out the season.

In a sneak peek at what’s to come, host Andy Cohen welcomed the two newest Housewives, Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong, to their first reunion and asked if they got advice from any other Housewives.

“I did get a great phone call from Heather Gay yesterday from Salt Lake,” admitted Noella.

As for the sound advice she was given, Noella said, “She just said to speak my truth…to stay on my throne and not get too nasty.”

As for whether or not Noella heeded that advice, we’ll just have to wait and see. However, what we know of the newbie so far is that she’s not one to hold her tongue, so we’re betting on things getting at least a little nasty.

RHOC cast dish on memorable reunion moments

During the sneak peek of the upcoming reunion, the other Real Housewives of Orange County stars opened up about their favorite moments from the past.

Shannon Beador, who has now been a Housewife for eight years, listed her now ex-husband David Beador’s affair as one memorable moment and Vicki Gunvalson’s ex, Brooks Ayers’ fake cancer story as another.

“I think that my second season–Season 10– it was a lot going on,” said Shannon. “I talked about the affair and there was also the Brooks cancer scandal and that’s stuff that you can even script.”

Gina Kirschenheiter, who joined the cast four years ago, was asked about her reunion fashions over the years. However, the 36-year-old would have prefers not to think about those bad fashion moments.

“I try not to that often,” admitted Gina laughingly.

“Last year I felt really good about it…actually from last year’s reunion I feel like that kind of set the track,” continued Gina. “From there I just kept picking up steam and finding my style and you know, I’m feeling good about myself.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.