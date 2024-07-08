RHOC Season 18 opening scene unveiled, and it’s more dramatic than expected

We are just days away from the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18, and it promises to be one of the most dramatic seasons yet.

Monsters & Critics recently got the chance to screen the premiere, and it’s a masterclass in Real Housewives, boasting high drama, new conflicts, and many changes.

Tamra Judge, who was in top form during the premiere, shared a first look at the new season on social media.

As expected, it reveals the episode picks up in the aftermath of Shannon Beador’s DUI arrest.

The opening captures the headlines, intrigue, and reactions from the cast members to what happened.

While it doesn’t offer much more, Bravo is trying to attract fans by showcasing what’s happening to Beador in the aftermath.

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador are at odds on RHOC season 18

As previously reported, Judge is at odds with one-time friend Beador.

The wait is almost over… 👀 THREE days until the #RHOC Season 18 premiere! 🍊 pic.twitter.com/01ERnLl9s2 — Tamra Judge (@TamraJudgeOC) July 8, 2024

They’ve had their ups and downs, but this feels very different, mainly because Judge is now friends with returning star Alexis Bellino.

For those uninitiated, Beador is dating Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

It makes sense then that Beador will feel some way about one of her closest allies being on-camera with Bellino at group events.

The good news is that Beador and Bellino come face-to-face in the premiere, creating many talking points for fans.

It doesn’t sound like the two have been able to patch things up post-filming since Beador reacted to Bellino editing herself into the official cast photo despite being a friend of the housewives.

Yes, Bellino may be back, but she’s not yet reclaiming her orange.

Perhaps producers will keep her around long-term, depending on fan feedback as the season airs.

RHOC season 18 has an expansive cast and plenty of drama

In addition to Judge and Beador, the full-time cast for the upcoming season also includes Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and Katie Ginella.

Ginella is a new addition and makes waves early on in the new season after crossing paths with Dubrow.

The official trailer teased cameos from Teddie Mellencamp, Vicki Gunvalson, and Sutton Stracke, which we’re sure will create plenty of drama.

All signs are pointing to a great season ahead, which is good news considering the show staged a return to form with Season 17.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 premieres Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-17 on Peacock.