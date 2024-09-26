RHOC Season 18, Episode 12: Heather Dubrow fumes over tensions with Emily Simpson

The upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18, Episode 12, titled The Elephant in the Room, promises a whirlwind of drama among the cast.

The episode, airing on September 26, will continue exploring tensions between some housewives, particularly Heather Dubrow and Emily Simpson.

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has been filled with escalating tensions and evolving dynamics among the housewives.

Heather Dubrow has found herself at odds with several cast members, especially Emily Simpson, following a fashion show debacle that left Emily feeling body-shamed​.

Tamra Judge has been dealing with personal conflicts and trying to mediate between other cast members while also showing support for Alexis Bellino. Their friendship has been one that viewers continue to discuss week after week.

Shannon Beador is grappling with legal issues, which have become a point of discussion among the group​, especially with Alexis around.

The Housewives have navigated these personal dramas alongside their usual luxurious events and glamorous gatherings throughout the season.

Heather and Emily’s drama continues on RHOC

Most of the episode will focus on Heather’s frustration with Emily. Heather is still reeling from an earlier conflict involving a fashion show where Emily felt excluded due to the size of her outfit, stirring up a fat-shaming controversy.

In Episode 12, Heather fumes over how the issue has been handled, expressing her discontent with the situation and Emily’s reaction. Heather believes that the drama has escalated unnecessarily and that she is being unfairly portrayed as the villain in the narrative. On the other hand, Emily feels hurt by the incident and how Heather downplayed her feelings.

The Real Housewives of Orange County continues with the romantic drama

Meanwhile, other storylines unfold as Tamra Judge and Jenn Pedranti attempt to resolve ongoing issues between their partners. Gina Kirschenheiter reflects on her ex-husband’s new engagement, and Shannon Beador grapples with a shocking revelation in an article about her legal battles.

Adding to the mix, Heather accompanies her husband, Terry, for a rhinoplasty consultation, which leads to further tension between the couple when Terry calls her out in front of the cameras​.

With plenty of unresolved conflicts and emotional revelations, this episode promises to keep fans of RHOC hooked.

Tune in to watch the drama unfold as the Housewives navigate their personal and interpersonal challenges in classic Orange County fashion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursday at 9/8c on Bravo.