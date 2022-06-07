RHOC: Noella Bergener shows legs for days in a thigh-skimming mini dress

Noella Bergener stuns in a yellow mini dress. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener knows how to rock a mini dress, and she recently showed off her long legs in a bright, yellow number.

The newly-minted reality TV star wore the thigh-skimming outfit to the 2022 Moca Gala she attended with her friends and stood out in her brightly colored ensemble.

Noella has been spending quality time with her besties in recent weeks after feeling overwhelmed with finding a school for her son, who was diagnosed with Autism. The mom-of-two recently shared a post thanking her friends for pulling her out of her funk as she traverses parenthood without her ex-husband, Sweet James Bergener.

While Noella already has a new boyfriend, some days are still very hard for the newly-divorced model. However, she recently got dressed up for a fun night out.

Noella Bergener shows legs for days in a thigh-skimming mini dress

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her friends got all dolled up for an event, and they made for a colorful trio. Noella opted for a bright yellow spaghetti strap dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and showed off a bit of cleavage.

However, her long legs really stole the show, as the thigh-skimming dress and extra-high stiletto heels brought all the attention to her legs. The model and her friends, who were also quite colorful in lime green and lots of shimmers, struck a sexy pose on the green carpet for a sophisticated girls’ night out.

The stylish RHOC newbie wore her hair in a sleek half-up-half-down ponytail, and she kept her makeup simple. She also added a few pieces of delicate jewelry to complete the ensemble.

Noelle shared the image on Instagram and captioned the post, “Magical night with my besties.”

Meanwhile, we still don’t know if the Season 16 newbie will be making a return to the show, although it does seem likely.

Will Noella Bergener return for Season 17?

Now that Noella is a single parent, she will need those Bravo checks, but we still don’t know if she’s returning for Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

However, it does seem likely that the network will bring back the controversial newbie as she did stir up a lot of drama last season.

Noella has garnered strong reactions from viewers, whether you loved her or hated her. She also managed to upset all of her castmates except Shannon Beador, who seemed to be her only ally by the end of the season.

Noella couldn’t mend her relationship with the women at the Season 16 reunion, so she does have a lot of unfinished business left, and there’s a strong chance she’ll return to stir things up next season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.