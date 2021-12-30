RHOC: Noella Bergener refutes her husband’s claims after he finally speaks out

Noella Bergener claps back at her husband’s claims. Pic credit:NicoleWeingart/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener is only in her first season but she has plenty of drama to go around. After initially gushing over her husband James Bergener, things took a drastic turn when a week later she dropped a bombshell.

Noella revealed that he blindsided her after fleeing to Puerto Rico leaving her and their son without a penny. James also filed for divorce in Puerto Rico where he still resides.

After speaking out about her husband’s actions, James finally spoke out in a video and statement posted to social media.

He claimed that Noella chose the show over their marriage and that she wasn’t blindsided by the divorce.

However, Noella has since responded to her husband and refuted his claims.

Noella Bergener’s husband speaks out

The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s husband had a lot to say.

He claims he has not abandoned their son and has sent money to provide for him. He also said he and Noella were divorced by a court in Puerto Rico on December 8, 2021.

James noted that he was living in Puerto Rico with Noella and their son after they moved there in late 2020. He noted that they own one home and it’s in Puerto Rico since they both signed documents to permanently reside there.

However, James said in May his wife returned to California to film for Season 16 of RHONJ but he was not on board because he did not want his son “exploited for fame and ratings.”

Noella Bergerner accuses husband of lying

After Noella’s husband posted his video and statement on social media The Real Housewives of Orange County star called him out for lying.

In the post, Noella revealed that James called her for the first time in five months.

“I told him to stop holding up support, get his son a gift for Xmas & that I was going to use my settlement to buy a home for our family and I’d publicly thank him,” wrote Noella who noted that hours after their talk he posted the video.

The RHONJ star went down the line and listed all the discrepancies in what James had said.

“Lie – That we’re divorced,” wrote Noella. “James fraudulently filed for divorce in Puerto Rico due to his tax scheme. It is under appeal since he lied multiple times in his testimony and jurisdiction is in California where we’re residents and were married.”

“Lie – That I chose the show over our marriage,” she continued, “James wanted me on the show to promote his brand. He was my biggest cheerleader throughout the process. Only after his background check revealed he had lied to me for years about his tax debts did he hesitate.”

Noella went on to comment on other points she said James lied about and you can read the full details on her post.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.