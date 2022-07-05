RHOC: Noella Bergener parties on a yacht in a corset top and skintight pants 

Noella Bergener parties on a yacht. Pic credit: @noellarhoc/Instagram

Noella Bergener is not letting the rumors of a possible demotion affect her life as she partied the Fourth of July weekend away on a yacht.

The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie shared photos from her weekend clad in patriotic attire and showing off a bit of skin in a corset top with a plunging neckline.

Noella has been leaning on her friends as she continues to deal with her divorce and care for her son, who was diagnosed with Autism. The single mom also has a daughter, Coco, from a previous relationship.

Noella took some time for herself over the weekend to party with her friends, and she clearly had a great time.

Noella Bergener parties on a yacht in skintight ensemble

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a photo on Instagram as she posed on a yacht that was docked in Newport Beach, California.

Noella wore a low-cut corset top that showed off a bit of cleavage and her midriff. She paired the white sleeveless top with high-waist blue pants designed with star patterns and added silver platforms to complete the ensemble.

She wore her hair in a high ponytail and added bright red lipstick as she struck a sexy pose alongside her friend.

“Celebrating my Independence Day with my independent ladies,” wrote Noella in the post.

Speaking of independence, Noella has no choice but to be just that, given her newly single status. Noella blasted her ex-husband a few months ago and claimed he left her penniless after serving her divorce papers.

At the time, the newly minted Bravo Housewife said he also cut off her credit card, leaving her with no money to care for their son.

Noella later started dating a new man, but that’s already over.

Meanwhile, she might have something else to worry about, her job!

Has Noella Bergener been demoted?

Rumors have been swirling recently that the Real Housewives of Orange County is getting a cast shakeup.

For now, it’s all speculation, but Noella’s full-time position could be on the line. Sources told Radar Online that she was demoted from full-time to a friend of the show.

Noella joined the franchise last season and brought the drama during her first year. By the end of the season, she had managed to tick off all but one of her castmates, and they were ready to face off with her at the reunion.

It will be interesting to see how Noella will fare in Season 17, given her rocky relationship with the women. Plus, if the rumors are true, she’ll have to contend with returning Housewife Tamra Judge, and that dynamic will undoubtedly make for good TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.