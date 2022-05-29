RHOC: Noella Bergener is rocker chic in skintight leggings and a leather jacket for girls’ night out

Noella Bergener goes rocker chic during girls’ night out. Pic credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener recently enjoyed a girls’ night out in Newport Beach, California, with her friends after admittedly having a very tough week.

However, one would never guess by looking at the newly minted reality TV star, who stunned in skintight leggings and a low-cut top while out with her besties.

Noella posted a photo from their time together on social media and admitted that she was in a “funk,” and her friends managed to pull her out.

The freshly divorced mom-of-two is the primary caretaker for her son, who she shares with her ex-husband James Bergener. The toddler was diagnosed with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and requires a level of care that can sometimes prove overwhelming for the single mom.

Noella admitted in her post that she was in the process of trying to find an ASD-friendly pre-k school, and the process was stressful.

Thankfully, the 36-year-old has some great friends who jumped in and tried to take her mind off her troubles.

Noella Bergener is rocker chic in latest ensemble

The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently enjoyed a much-needed ladies’ night out with her three friends, and the women were all dressed up for the occasion.

The fashionable foursome chowed down at the popular ‘A’ Restaurant and Market in Newport Beach and appeared to have a great time.

Noella opted for a rocker chic ensemble which seems to be influenced by her new boyfriend, who often sports edgy outfits and is mainly clad in all black.

She wore skintight black leggings, a low-cut blouse, and high heels for the occasion and completed the look with a leather jacket.

The Bravo Housewife also added a pop of color with a gorgeous teal-colored handbag as she posed for a photo with her equally stylish friends.

Meanwhile, Noella admitted in the post that after the rough week she just had, a night out with her girls was well needed.

Noella Bergener admits to having a tough week

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is often very open with her Instagram followers, and she opened up about her tough week in the post.

“Much needed ladies’ night. It’s been a tough week. Interviewing for ASD-friendly pre-k’s for my son,” confessed Noella.

“We are extremely blessed in OC to have so many amazing options. As an optimist, I can see the silver lining but there is nothing natural as a mother filling out 50-page forms detailing your child’s struggles,” she continued.

Before ending the post, Noella thanked her friends for “dragging me out of my funk, reminding me that James is perfection and for getting me out of the house surrounded by friends who care.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.