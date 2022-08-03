RHOC: Noella Bergener is red hot in a sheer lace dress

Noella Bergener stuns in a red sheer gown. Pic credit: @noellabergener/Instagram

Noella Bergener transformed into a fairytale princess during a recent celebration for her friend, complete with a horse and carriage.

However, the Real Housewives of Orange County star was more of a rebel In her sheer dress, which would be considered immodest by royal standards.

Nonetheless, Noella stuck a sexy figure with her two model friends as they posed beside the sparkly carriage in their fancy attire.

The newly fired Bravo star stunned in her fiery red ensemble— a fitting color for her over-the-top personality.

It’s that personality that may have gotten the newbie fired from the show after only one season, as some viewers felt she was being overly dramatic for the cameras.

Her castmate Dr. Jen Armstrong –who joined the show at the same time as Noella and was fired right along with her– also accused the 36-year-old of acting on the show. According to Jen, she never got to know the real Noella because she would put on an act once the cameras started rolling.

Well, these days, Noella is playing a different role that of a fairytale princess, and she had a lot of fun with that.

Noella Bergener is a fairytale princess in her sheer gown

The one-season wonder has taken some time to process her shocking firing, but now she’s getting back to her old self and having fun.

She recently got dressed up for a fairytale-themed party to celebrate the birthday of a friend who went all out as a modern Cinderella while her guests dressed as princesses.

Noella stood out in her fiery red dress in a photo posted on Instagram as she posed beside the sparkly carriage with her long brown hair flowing down her shoulders.

Noella’s strapless outfit featured a corseted top and clung to her body as she offered a smize for the camera in the sexy lace outfit.

Noella Bergener shows legs in a fiery red dress

Noella’s fancy gown featured floral patterns, and the bottom half of the long flowy item showed off her long legs.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star added a pair of brown pumps and sparkly jewelry to complete the princess-themed outfit.

Meanwhile, Noella’s friends were just as glamorous in their long sparkly gowns as the trio posed in front of Cinderella’s carriage.

Noella tagged the birthday girl in her post and wrote, “So fun celebrating @leaahhh_d.”

The mom-of-two has been keeping herself busy since the news hit that she was fired from the show after one season. Jen Armstrong has done a few interviews since her firing, but we’re still waiting on Noella to spill the tea about her costars and her shocking exit.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.