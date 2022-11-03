RHOC: Noella Bergener goes goth in Beetlejuice costume with her boyfriend

RHOC alum Noella Bergener and her boyfriend, Bobby Schubenski, turned heads with their epic Halloween costume. Pic credit: @noellabergener/Instagram

Noella Bergener stunned in her gothic Beetlejuice Halloween costume alongside her boyfriend, Bobby Schubenski.

The duo pulled off an epic couples Halloween costume with their Beetlejuice-inspired looks. For her caption, Bergener inserted the famous chant from the 1988 Beetlejuice film, “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.”

While they may not have summoned Beetlejuice, they likely summoned a few head-turns with their costume.

Bergener channeled Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) with her gothic costume. Her ensemble included a blood-red lacy long-sleeve dress, like the one Lydia wore when Beetlejuice attempted to marry her.

She added to the red theme with a red wedding veil on her head, lacey red gloves, and red stockings. Meanwhile, she finished her look with a gorgeous pair of Victorian-style, lace-up pointed-toe boots from Blackcraft Cult.

Bergener nabbed the gothic look with black eyeliner and mascara, as well as by wearing her hair in a dark, stringy hairdo.

Former RHOC star Noella Bergener channeled Beetlejuice for Halloween fun

Bergener finished off her Beetlejuice-inspired costume with a few clever props. She held the Handbook for the Recently Deceased in one hand, and in the other, she held a small bouquet of red roses.

Schubenski coordinated his costume with Bergener, dressing up as the ghoul Beetlejuice. He also went for the wedding attire that Beetlejuice wore in the film.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For his costume, he wore a wig of stringy, grayish curls on his head. He also painted his face white with dark circles under his eyes to nab the ghoul look and finished his look with a scarlet red suit coat.

While Bergener channeled Beetlejuice for Halloween fun with her boyfriend, she kept her costume lighter to dress up with her two children, Coco and James.

She wore a fantasy-inspired costume with her children. Bergener wore a medieval black and grey dress with a long blond wig while her kids dressed up as adorable little dragons.

Whether dressed as a medieval woman or a gothic Beetlejuice bride, she still managed to stun in both her Halloween costumes.

Bergener is the CEO of Playland

Bergener is well-known for starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, in addition to her reality TV career, she is also an entrepreneur.

She is the CEO of the clothing brand, Playland. Playland is an online adult store and lingerie clothing line.

Bergener has been working hard on expanding her business and recently even landed a “dream collaboration.” She partnered with Seeking, a dating app, to further promote her business.

During RHOC’s Season 16 reunion, Bergener revealed the adult store was a gift from her boyfriend, Schubenski.

It was a Christmas present from him that the two got trademarked and made into a full-fledged business.

Between her appearance on RHOC and her expanding Playland business, Bergener is quite a busy woman. Fortunately, she still had time to fit some Halloween festivities into her schedule.