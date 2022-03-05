RHOC: Noella Bergener feud with Heather Dubrow escalates as she calls her a ‘vile human being’

Noella Bergener has strong words to describe Heather Dubrow. Pic credit: Bravo

Noella Bergener never expected to be battling Heather Dubrow, who returned to the show after a five-year break, when she joined Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 16.

Noella actually thought that she and Heather would become close friends once the show started filming.

The ladies have been butting heads in every episode, but Noella had some harsh words for Heather during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Any Cohen.

Noella Bergener gets candid about her relationship with Heather Dubrow

Noella was a guest in the WWHL Clubhouse, and Andy asked if she could say three nice things about Heather that she admired. Noella was not into it, and simply responded, “No.”

Andy tried once more, asking, “You can’t say three things you admire about her?” to which Noella clapped back, “I actually find her to be a very vile human being.”

Her frank response shocked Andy and Cynthia Bailey, who was also a guest that evening. Noella added, “It’s a very difficult thing for me to go out of my way to want to be kind to somebody who I just see as not what I wanted her to be.”

Noella Bergener Won’t Say Nice Things About Heather Dubrow | WWHL

Watch this video on YouTube

Noella recently said that she thinks Heather is threatened by her. “The only person I never had that deeper level of connection with was Heather,” Noella shared. She added, “I get that she perceives me as a threat and wants to keep me at arm’s length because I’m being honest.”

“As somebody who’s watched the show, I always thought that she was phenomenal. I had no clue that we’d be bumping heads. That was nothing I wanted. I was very happy to just be in her presence,” Noella admitted. She said she found Heather to be inauthentic, and was disappointed because she wanted to bond with Heather.

At the time, she was hoping their relationship would improve. “I’m hopeful. I think that everyone’s capable of change and growth,” she said. “That’s what we’re here on this planet to do and I will never say never. I’ve forgiven far worse. So, yeah, if she’s game, then I’m game. But it’s hard because so much has happened and honestly, I do feel like the injured party in it.”

However, if Heather sees Noella on WWHL, their relationship may be irreparable.

What caused the problems between Noella and Heather?

Heather accused Noella of giving pornography to her daughter Max, which turned out to be a Pride-themed card game. Noella was offended by the accusation, saying, “If I knew what was in it, I would not have given it as a gift to anybody. I literally went on Amazon and put in ‘LGBTQ+ gifts for teenagers’ and if it’s bisexual-friendly, even better. I just bought the first five things and put it in a nice little rainbow bag with rainbow tissue paper. Obviously, the thought was there. Obviously, I meant no malice.”

Noella elaborated on her feelings, adding, “Me going out of my way as a bi woman to give a bi girl [Max] — who celebrates her sexuality in a very beautiful way, as do I — I didn’t think that that could ever be twisted into something that’s pretty disgusting and pretty gross and pretty dark. Leave it to Heather to take this magnificent moment of celebration and turn it into something that just makes my skin crawl.”

Problems with Heather aren’t the only thing Noella is battling. She is currently involved in a messy separation with husband “Sweet” James Bergener, which has played out on social media for months.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.