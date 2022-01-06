RHOC: Noella Bergener explains her issues with Heather Dubrow, teases upcoming drama

RHOC newbie Noella Bergener has issues with Heather Dubrow. Pic credit: Bravo

Noella Bergener has made it clear she’s not a fan of returning Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow and now she’s adding more clarity as to why. From what we’ve observed so far, Noella and Heather’s initial meeting was quite pleasant, but then things suddenly took a turn for the worst.

The two women were introduced by newbie Nicole James and seemed to hit things off during their first lunch together. However, by the next episode, Noella was branding Heather as a “b***h” and telling some of her castmates to be careful of her.

Noella’s feelings towards Heather seemed to come out of nowhere. However, during a recent interview, the RHOC newbie explained that she witnessed Heather doing something, and it completely changed her opinion about of 53-year-old.

Noella Bergener explains her issues with Heather Dubrow

The Real Housewives of Orange County star made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night and she spilled the tea.

While taking questions from viewers, someone asked Noella why she has such an issue with Heather despite their prior interactions being nothing short of pleasant.

“You seem to be really wary of Heather but from the looks of it, she has only been really nice to you. What makes you think she is manipulative and controlling?” questioned the viewer.

“I know it’s kinda crazy when I’m watching back the episodes I’m just as shocked,” responded Noella. ‘It’s like ‘oh my goodness, I’m seeing almost like an actor.'”

Noella went on the explain that something happened “pretty early on into filming” that made her view Heather differently.

“I was privy to some information that I really wasn’t supposed to see and I kinda wish I hadn’t, but it’s stuff that you can’t forget,” she explained. “So, unfortunately, it affected how I saw her.”

Noella Bergener teases upcoming drama with Heather Dubrow

The Real Housewives of Orange County star didn’t go it details about the information she was privy to regarding Heather Dubrow, but viewers will find out soon enough.

Noella also tried to warn castmate Gina Kirschenheiter about Heather, but the third-season cast member didn’t exactly heed the warning. Instead, she informed Heather of what Noella had been saying about her and that will all come to a head very soon.

Heather has already been at the center of controversy since returning to the show and there’s more to come between her and Noella.

During her appearance on WWHL, Andy Cohen asked Noella if she has confronted Heather about the information.

“Yup,” responded the newbie. “I say it straight to her face and it does not go down well but you gotta watch.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.