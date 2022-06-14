RHOC: Noella Bergener enjoys an ‘unforgettable’ birthday bash in a sexy lace outfit

Noella Bergner celebrates her birthday. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Noella Bergener had a lovely birthday celebration over the weekend, and she looked fabulous in her sexy lace outfit.

The up-and-coming Bravo star already had some memorable fashion moments, and it wasn’t hard to cement herself as the most stylish housewife in the OC.

Whether you loved or hated Noella on the show, it’s hard to deny her fashion game deserves acknowledgment.

Although the cameras are down, Noella has not paused her stylish ensembles, and she put on quite the display for her birthday celebration.

Noella Bergener celebrates her birthday in a sexy lace outfit

The Real Housewives of Orange County star had a birthday celebration with her close friends, and she was all glammed up for the special occasion.

Noella opted for a white lacy two-piece outfit that showed off her legs and went well with her party’s yellow and white theme.

The mom-of-two shared photos on Instagram which showed her clad in a white corset crop top with long billowy sleeves. She wore a matching skirt with a slanted hemline and showed off her long legs.

Noella paired the outfit with white strappy heels and added a sparkly diamond necklace to the ensemble.

A familiar face was also in attendance at the party, short-lived RHOC cast member Nicole James.

Noella is still besties with Nicole, who joined the show alongside her last season. After a dramatic confrontation about suing Heather Dubrow’s husband, Terry Dubrow, years ago, she left the show and never looked back.

However, the two friends did not allow the show to tear them apart, and Nicole was the one who put together the intimate birthday bash for Noella over the weekend.

Noella Bergener enjoys ‘unforgettable’ birthday bash

The Real Housewives of Orange County star thanked Nicole James for throwing her the “unforgettable birthday bash” in an Instagram post where she shared photos from the event.

In one photo, Nicole embraced Noella while clad in a white mini dress and silver platform shoes. Noella’s other friends also donned white and silver, which seemed to be the dress code for the event.

We also got a glimpse of the stunning decor in some of the photos. The table was set for a small group and featured large floral bouquets in different shades of yellow, set atop a white tablecloth. There were also candles and lemons as part of the decor.

Noella had a three-tiered yellow and white cake decorated with yellow and white roses.

Noella and her four close friends feasted on food from the popular OC restaurant Mastros, and by all accounts, a lovely time was had by all.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.