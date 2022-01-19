RHOC: Noella Bergener dishes on feud with Heather Dubrow, says the returning Housewife wants to be queen

Noella Bergener speaks on her feud with Heather Dubrow. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener is dishing about her drama with Heather Dubrow. And there’s more to come between the feuding housewives as the season plays out.

We’ve already witnessed a tense conversation between the women after Noella tried to warn her castmates to be careful of Heather. However, word got back to Heather about everything Noella had said so she set up a meeting to hash out their issues.

Unfortunately, that didn’t go too well after Noella accused Heather of shoving someone against the wall. That was never shown on camera and Heather denied doing any such thing, but Noella is standing by her word and that’s causing even more friction between them.

Noella Bergener says Heather Dubrow wants to be queen

What we quickly learned about The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie is that she always speaks her mind and she did just that during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

When talks turned to her ongoing feud with Heather Dubrow, Noella explained why the two simply don’t get along.

“We never could walk together because she insists on walking ahead of everybody,” remarked Noella. “She doesn’t want to walk together. She doesn’t want to hold hands.”

As far as the 36-year-old is concerned, Heather wants to be the queen and if that’s the case Noella doesn’t seem to be playing by her rules. As we saw last week the newbie has no fears about facing off with the returning housewife.

“This doesn’t feel as if we’re friends in a friend group that are ‘kumbaya.’ It feels more like there’s queen Heather, we’re in the court, and quite honestly — initially — I was down for that,” said Noella.

She continued, “I was cool with that, because it was like, ‘Oh my gosh like I’m geeking out!’ Like, I love Heather. So I was all about that, and then things happen…”

One of those things includes the allegation made by Noella that Heather shoved someone against a wall.

Noella Bergener is not backing down in feud with Heather Dubrow

The Real Housewives of Orange County star gave her take on why the alleged shoving wasn’t shown on TV.

“Maybe they’re waiting for her to just be honest,” responded Noella. “I mean, something that would be very smart would just be like, ‘You know what? I was protecting my husband, my brand, my business, and frankly, it’s nobody’s business…’ That I can respect. And that’s all I was really wanting to hear.”

However, Noella is standing by her claim because she wants to truth to come out and things are about to implode judging by the midseason trailer.

“The fact that she’s calling me psychotic and a liar, and apparently I need to go home and take care of my children and my mental, emotional wellbeing…unless I view her as perfect…It has to come out now,” added Noella.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.