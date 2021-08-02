RHOC: Kelly Dodd issues apology after Cameo controversy, admits ‘I have a habit of offending people’

Kelly Dodd issues an apology after Cameo mishap. Pic credit: Bravo

Controversial Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has come under fire after a recent Cameo video, and now she has apologized. It has become the norm for Kelly to apologize after saying or doing something offensive, and this might be the very thing that got her fired from RHOC.

Kelly’s latest snafu came courtesy of a Cameo video where she refused to acknowledge the pronouns required. Now she’s explaining her side and asking for people to be more understanding.

Kelly Dodd apologizes for Cameo controversy

The newly fired Real Housewives of Orange County star took to social media once again after getting backlash for her latest Cameo appearance, where she referred to someone’s pronouns incorrectly.

“I need to address my Cameo controversy. I realize I have a habit of offending people, and apparently I’ve done it again,” admitted Kelly. “Here’s the thing — I’ve been doing Cameo for two years, and I never saw the pronoun thing before. This was the first time I saw a reference of he/him/she/they/them.”

The RHOC star continued her apology by saying, “I grew up, I grew up in Arizona with people who were born a boy and a girl and maybe a hermaphrodite here and there, but that’s how I grew up … that’s what I’m used to.”

“When I was reading the Cameo I saw the pronouns and we’d been drinking and I was just reacting in my own raw and unfiltered way. I want to be very, very clear about this — that I accept everyone for who they are. I accept everyone for who they want to be and who they believe themselves to be and I don’t hate on anyone. I’m not transphobic. I was just unfamiliar with the language,” added the 54-year-old.

Kelly Dodd asks for tolerance

The RHOC star also had a request during her apology video which was posted on Instagram: that people learn to be more tolerant as she continues to learn and grow.

“In the same way people want me to be tolerant of them, I only ask you to be tolerant of me,” said the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member.

She continued, “I do have very strong opinions and you may not agree with them, in the same way I might not agree with you. That’s what makes America great — we can have disagreements, right? But that doesn’t make me a bad person. If you want me to be tolerant, then you also need to be tolerant of me. That’s only fair.”

“I’m learning and I’m growing and maybe you can help me with this. I need to learn. I just want everyone to get along. I love everybody and I’m just trying to learn,” added Kelly.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.