RHOC: Is Braunwyn Windham-Burke engaged?

Earlier this week, a quickly deleted Instagram Story from The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke sparked rumors of a possible engagement.

On Monday, the former reality star shared a snapshot of herself and her girlfriend, Jennifer Spinner, sporting matching silver diamond-studded rings. Notably, Windham-Burke wore hers on the left ring finger, where an engagement ring would go.

“We started 2023 with a promise,” the Bravo alum wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Could the couple – who have reportedly been dating for less than five months – really be talking marriage?

“You really never know. Braunwyn is Braunwyn!” a source close to the star told Page Six.

“I do know,” the insider added, “that the two are madly in love.”

Windham-Burke came out as gay in 2020 at age 42. “I am so proud of where I am right now,” she told GLAAD at the time, adding that it was “just so nice” to finally feel comfortable in her own skin.

The RHOC alum revealed her relationship with Spinner, 38, last summer. Windham-Burke opened up about her new love interest in an interview with Us Weekly, sharing that she and Spinner had initially connected through social media. When the two started trading flirty Instagram DMs, they discovered that they shared a sense of humor.

“She made me laugh. Like, she literally made me laugh out loud,” Windham-Burke told the outlet.

At the time, she revealed, the relationship was long-distance, as Spinner – who typically splits her time between New York City and Berlin – was living in Germany.

Things seem to have changed, however, as the couple is currently road-tripping through the southern US – looking, according to one insider, for a permanent place to live together.

The couple is “searching for a forever home for the family,” the source told the outlet.

Is a wedding in the future for Braunwyn Windham-Burke?

Windham-Burke has seven children with her estranged husband, businessman Sean Burke: Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, twins Caden and Curren, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

Though the Bravo alum has previously said she is “very careful” about who she chooses to introduce to the family, the insider told Page Six that the kids – and even Burke – all “love” Spinner.

Although Windham-Burke has said in the past that she most likely won’t get married again after her divorce is finalized, she also revealed in November that she might make an exception for Spinner.

“There would be something nice,” the Bravo alum told Page Six, about “walking down an aisle and [seeing her] waiting for me. That would be pretty beautiful.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.