Gina Kirschenheiter showcases her past looks for Cyber Monday deals. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Orange County housewife Gina Kirschenheiter highlighted half a dozen of her past looks on Monday.

Like many other celebrities, Gina took to social media this week to advertise Cyber Monday deals and discounts.

While she wasn’t advertising any of her own businesses, she shared links to items in her wardrobe.

The OC housewife posted a picture that featured six different outfits she previously wore as part of a Cyber Monday sale.

She showed off her East Coast meets West Coast style.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gina linked the pieces for the Cyber Monday deal so her followers could shop her looks more affordably.

Gina Kirschenheiter models past outfits

Gina has showcased many gorgeous looks on Instagram in the past.

The mom-of-three often shares links to her outfits and jewelry for her followers. She even has a highlight reel on her page for past linked looks.

Her recent Instagram story included many different looks. It featured thigh-skimming dresses, while other outfits were a bit more casual.

The OC transplant modeled five minidresses and a sheer black shirt and denim combo.

Gina Kirschenheiter linked her past looks for followers. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina proved her style is versatile.

She stunned in a tight black bedazzled dress and gray boots in one picture. In another image, Gina embraced a sunny California style and wore a bright yellow off-the-shoulder dress.

Half of the pictures were mirror selfies Gina took herself. In others, the real housewife posed with her arms on her hips and smiled at the camera.

Whether she’s rocking a bold print or going country chic in a denim dress, Gina always looks gorgeous.

Gina stays in the clear with CaraGala cosmetic line

Gina is able to focus on her fashion while maintaining glowing, healthy skin.

Her newest endeavor involves skin care. Gina recently launched a beauty and cosmetic line, CaraGala.

The 38-year-old is the co-founder of the company. She was inspired to co-create the line after her move from New York to California, and she noticed the stress took a toll on her skin.

CaraGala was only launched this year but already sells a multitude of products to maintain skin’s healthy, natural glow.

Special serums, hydrating moisturizers, facial masks, and more are available on the company’s site for purchase.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently taking a break from filming.