RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter tries on leather mini and corset top while shopping

Gina Kirschenheiter and her bestie Emily Simpson recently enjoyed a fun day of shopping, and The Real Housewives of Orange County stars found some great pieces–including a leather mini that caught our attention.

Gina has totally transformed her style since we first met her on the show a few years ago. So it’s not surprising that she picked out some fashionable items to spruce up her already stylish wardrobe.

The brown leather mini skirt was only one in a slew of outfits Gina tried on while shopping, and she captured the fun moment on camera.

The leg-baring outfit featured a ruched detail on one side, and Gina paired it with a matching corset. She completed the look with an oversized fur coat that she casually threw over her shoulders.

Gina was shoeless but wearing white socks as she checked out her outfit in the mirror–seemingly pleased with the look she pulled together.

She wore her sleek blonde bob parted to the side and accessorized with a pair of stud earrings for the day out.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter stuns in minidresses

The leather miniskirt and corset top wasn’t the only outfit Gina tried on in the video posted on Instagram. We also spotted two minidresses that seem perfect for the Real Housewives of Orange County star.

The first was a black t-shirt dress with short sleeves and a short, asymmetrical hemline–perfect for a casual day out.

She also tried a long-sleeved minidress in beige and brown with a chevron print. The outfit featured long sleeves and had a solid brown strip down the center.

The mom-of-three also modeled a few other pieces, including fiery red pants with wide legs and a pair of high-waist denim.

Gina Kirschenheiter promotes Swirl Boutique

In case you’re wondering where Gina got the fashionable items, she made that easy by sharing the details in her post.

“Loved my day with my boo @rhoc_emilysimpson shopping at one of our favorite spots @swirlboutique ❤️,” wrote Gina.

The Bravo personality has been a big supporter of the boutique for quite some time and even has their website linked in her Instagram bio. She seemingly gets a commission when purchases are made using her special code “GINA15,” which gives shoppers 15 percent off the purchase price.

The store has three locations in Califonia, along with an online site. It sells accessories, home, and beauty products while also carrying clothing from designer brands such as Khloe Kardashian’s Good American line.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.