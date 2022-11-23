News RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter stuns in green dress with high slit

Gina Kirschenheiter stuns in green dress. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram Gina Kirschenheiter has become a fashionista in her own right, and now you can shop some of her favorite outfits online thanks to the LTK app formerly known as LikeToKnow.It. Most recently, The Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a photo on LTK clad in a green dress reminiscent of one she wore in a Season 16 confessional.

Gina snapped a happy mirror selfie in her bedroom wearing the body-hugging dress that featured a halter neckline and a draped detail along the side and front.

The midi dress also had a thigh-high slit and fell right below the knee in a midi length.

Gina wasn’t dressed up with hair or makeup as she was seemingly trying on several outfits judging by the clothing rack behind her in the photo.

She shared a snapshot on her Instagram Story along with a link to the app and wrote, “SHOP MY LOOK! Gina K dress from Revolve inspired by one of my RHOC 16 interview looks.”

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter slays in a midi dress

The Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a photo of her green midi dress on her LTK page.

“Inspired by one of my interview looks last season, the very talented Katie May made this dress and named it after me 🥰 go get it at Revolve now!!” wrote Gina on her website.

The dress, which is still available on Revolve, retails for $250.

The light green color is described as Sea Moss on the website, and the dress, which is fully lined, is made from polyester and spandex. It also has a hidden zipper and adjustable shoulder straps.

Gina Kirschenheiter joins LTK as a creator

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has posted several of her stylish outfits on LTK with links to where her followers can purchase them.

Gina is classified as an LTK Creator and is among several social media influencers and celebrities who have joined the platform. She shares photos of her outfits, and her supporters can shop her content by using her affiliate link.

The 38-year-old makes money through commissions whenever someone purchases one of her many pieces of clothing or accessories using her link.

Gina not only shares her fashionable garbs on the sites, but she also posts similar alternatives so you can recreate the look even if the exact items are no longer available.

One of our favorite outfits from the RHOC star was a pink suede jumpsuit from her appearance at BravoCon, which she styled with a dramatic houndstooth coat.

A link to the strapless $1950 Alex Perry jumpsuit is featured on her page, as well as a more cost-effective alternative for $129.

Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.