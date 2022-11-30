RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter strikes a pose in belly-baring top and leggings

Gina Kirschenheiter slays in a casual outfit. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Newly minted fashionista Gina Kirschenheiter showed off another stylish belly-baring outfit on social media, and this time, she posted a link so you can shop her look.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star opted for more casual attire, ideal for a busy day out or for spending time at the gym— as opposed to one of her dressier ensembles.

The colorful two-piece set included green leggings with intricate orange swirl designs and an orange tie string at the front.

She paired the bottoms with a green crop top and white sneakers.

However, Gina’s outfit wasn’t complete until she added a dark blue denim jacket and a tiny red designer backpack by the luxury fashion house Chloe.

Gina shared photos of her fit on the LTK platform, showing off a few different angles in the mirror selfie. First, she gave a front view and then a side view to display the distressed cutout details on her jacket.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter stylish in Adidas

Gina also posted a screenshot of her outfit on her Instagram Story and told her followers that the set was currently on sale.

She had her stylish blonde bob parted in the middle with one section behind her ear and sported thick lashes and gold eyeshadow.

“DEAL ALERT,” she wrote on the post, adding the siren alert emoji for effect.

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

The link took followers to Gina’s LTK account, which showed all the details of her outfit and where to purchase it.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s two-piece set was courtesy of Stella McCartney for Adidas.

“This Adidas set is my fav! I love to pair it with my Golden Gooses & a jean jacket 💚 Unfortunately, my pink See by Chloé bag is no longer in stock, but you should check out the rest of their awesome bags! #LTKCyberweek,” wrote the Bravo personality.

Gina Kirschenheiter promotes LTK

Since her recent affiliation with LTK, Gina has been ramping up her promotions and leading social media followers to check out the content on her page.

So far, The Real Housewives of Orange County star has posted several of her favorite outfits on the website, including some memorable looks from BravoCon.

Being a creator on the site means that Gina gets a commission when a purchase is made using the links on her page.

With only 399 followers so far, the 38-year-old is not classified as a top creator on LTK quite yet.

However, given her consistent uploads on the platform and her promotions for the site on Instagram– where she currently has 745k followers–that status could change very soon.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.