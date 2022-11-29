RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter rocks sheer bodysuit and silver boots for movie night

Gina Kirschenheiter gets stylish for a night out. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter and her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, stepped out to catch the latest Steven Spielberg movie, and she shared snapshots of their night out.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was stylishly dressed for the occasion in distressed skinny jeans that fell right above her ankle. It was the ideal length to showcase the ankle-length silver booties that she paired with the outfit.

Gina also wore a sheer black bodysuit with long sleeves and a high neck which she tucked into her jeans and added a cross-body bag.

She snapped a mirror selfie at home with one hand tucked into her denim for a modelesque pose before heading out the door.

In the photos posted on social media, Gina also added a white leather jacket– with silver zippers along the front and side –to her ensemble.

Meanwhile, Travis matched Gina in a black polo shirt with blue jeans and black sneakers.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter stylish for movie night

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her boyfriend had a lot to celebrate during the stylish night out to watch the 2022 movie, The Fabelmans.

Gina and Travis are friends with the parents of Birdie Borria– a young actress who also stars in the film.

The reality TV couple joined Birdie and her parents to see the movie in the theatre. Gina raved about Birdie’s performance in her Instagram caption and urged her followers to go and see the film.

“Such a great day yesterday supporting @birdieborria!!” she wrote, “You need to go see birdie in @thefabelmans …the newest Spielberg movie chronicling his childhood. Anyone who’s a Spielberg fan (which is everyone lol) will love it!”

The 38-year-old tagged Birdie’s parents in the post and added, “congrats to you both again! ❤️ special day watching your incredibly talented daughter up on the big screen!”

Gina Kirschenheiter promotes LTK

The Real Housewives of Orange County star often gets a lot of comments and questions about her outfits, so she’s made things a bit easier for her supporters.

Now you can shop Gina’s looks on the platform LTK. Gina is among many creators on the site and gets a commission from purchases. Her page has some of her favorite outfits listed, along with links to the websites where they can be purchased.

Gina also has similar but more cost-effective options listed, so you can replicate her look at a much cheaper cost. Her recent movie outfit–the sheer bodysuit, jeans, and silver booties have already been added to the site, and the items are even on sale right now.

“Loving this cute, but casual fit! These jeans & the bodysuit from Good American are 30% off for Cyber Monday with code BF30 🖤,” she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.