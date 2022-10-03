RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter is stylish in black bodysuit and jeans for music festival

Gina Kirschenheiter shows off a stylish outfit. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter has really stepped up her fashion game, and we’re loving all the styles that the 38-year-old has been rocking as of late. Most recently, she wore a black bodysuit styled with jeans for a music festival.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared photos of her day out on social media and showed off her outfit, but Gina’s fashion is not the only thing that we’re excited about.

The new season of RHOC is piquing the curiosity of viewers, and we’re anticipating an interesting season, given all the changes that came about after Season 16 ended.

The franchise has been in a rut for a few years now, so the network added newbies Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener along with alum Heather Dubrow in hopes of reigniting the show.

Unfortunately, Jen did not deliver as they thought she would, and while Noella brought the drama, both women have since been fired after only one season.

Bravo has since made a few more changes, bringing back controversial alum Tamra Judge and they’ve made history with crossover Housewife Taylor Armstrong from the Beverly Hills franchise.

Meanwhile, rumors were swirling that Gina was demoted from her full-time position as viewers continue to call for her firing. However, Gina has been too busy filming with the cast to pay any attention to the haters.

Gina Kirschenheiter is stylish in a black bodysuit and jeans

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared photos on her Instagram Story from her fun day at the Ohana Festival.

The three-day event held at Doheny State beach kicked off this weekend, and Gina was front and center to take in some good music.

She was comfortably dressed for the festival but stylish in jeans and a black bodysuit which she accessorized with a layered gold necklace. She added a black crossbody bag and came prepared with an army green jacket.

The mom-of-three snapped a selfie in her oversized sunglasses and was back to her sleek blonde bob after rocking a curly brunette wig in a recent post.

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter stuns in a strapless jumpsuit

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shares her love of music with boyfriend Travis Mullen, and she posted a throwback video of their first music festival in Nashville.

Gina wore a black strapless jumpsuit, and she struck a pose with Travis in his black polo shirt while they listened to musician Mackenzie Carpenter.

“Saw @mackcarpmusic at @listeningroomcafe on my first trip to Nashville a few months ago.. couldn’t believe when I heard this line in her song 😂 Huntin Season is out today ❤️,” Gina captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.