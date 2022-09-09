RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter is feeling herself in deep plunging top and leather shorts

Gina Kirschenheiter chic in an all-black outfit. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter was feeling herself in a recent photo shared on social media, and when you see it, you’ll understand why.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was chic and stylish in the all-black ensemble which she accessorized with chunky gold jewelry.

Gina is currently filming for Season 17 of the show, so she might have gotten dressed up for a cast event. If that’s the case, we’ll definitely see the outfit again in the future.

Meanwhile, it’s amazing to reflect on how far the mom of three has come since her first stint as a Housewife. These days her fashion is fresh and modern, but that wasn’t the case a few seasons ago. From bad hair to unflattering outfits, Gina heard all the criticism from viewers over the years.

Actually, she admitted during an interview back in 2020 that she was the worst dressed among her cast members and confessed to not putting much effort into her outfits.

However, Gina eventually got tired of the comments about her fashion and she had a complete glow-up that no one saw coming.

First, she ditched the bad hair extensions for a sleek bob that adds a level of sophistication to every outfit. As for her fashion, there’s been a major improvement in that department as well and while Gina once didn’t care about fashion, you can tell that now she feels more confident with her new and improved self.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter goes chic in all-black

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has gone from admittedly being the worst dressed to now arguably one of the best among her castmates.

Gina’s latest Instagram photo is evidence of her style evolution and she was oozing confidence in the all-black ensemble.

She didn’t reveal her reason for getting all dressed up, but the 38-year-old wore a button-down shirt which she left open all the way down to her waist. She layered the plunging neckline with chunky gold necklaces and added a small gold earring.

Gina had her sleek bob hairstyle neatly cropped behind one ear and opted for simple eye makeup with gold eyeshadow, bold brows, and nude lips.

Gina Kirschenheiter strikes a pose in a leggy photo

The Real Housewives of Orange County star paired her casual black shirt with leather pants that showed off her long legs.

Gina struck several different poses in the mirror as she took a few selfies inside her home. In one slide, Gina had a big smile on her face as she placed one hand in her pocket for the cute photo.

The Bravo personality shared the images on Instagram, but she didn’t say much in the caption, only adding three black hearts in the caption.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.