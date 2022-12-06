RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter in leather miniskirt and knee-high boots to rep favorite team

Gina Kirschenheiter slays in a casual outfit. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter wants everyone to know that she’s a proud Broncos fan as she repped the team in a fashionable outfit.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star snapped a mirror selfie in her black Broncos sweater with a stylish twist. She wore a white shirt underneath with only the bedazzled collar and cuffed sleeves peeking out.

She added a dark green leather miniskirt and a pair of black knee-high boots to complete the outfit.

Gina had a big smile on her face as she waved in the mirror selfie posted on her Instagram Story.

The excited Broncos fan also showed off her silver nails, perfect for the holiday season, as she struck a pose while standing in her living room.

She styled her chic blonde bob in a side part with a small section tucked behind her ears.

Gina Kirschenheiter stylishly reps her favorite team

The Real Housewives of Orange County star posted the photo before the game between the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens.

That would explain the excitement she expressed while clad in her game jersey and her leather miniskirt.

Chances are, Gina’s happiness turned to disappointment soon after, since the Broncos lost the game.

Despite the loss, the devoted fan will likely continue to cheer on her team until the season is over.

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Meanwhile, Gina wrote the word “YELLOWSTONE” in her post, referring to the popular TV series as she was rocking gear from the show.

The 38-year-old also tagged @shopthescenes in her post, a new website she recently raved about.

Gina Kirschenheiter raves about Shop the Scenes

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has embarked on a few money-making endeavors, including a partnership with Fab Fit Fun.

However, her latest endorsement for Shop the Scenes is seemingly one that stemmed from genuine love.

Gina posted a video after getting a box of Yellowstone gear from the company and she raved about the creative new website that allows viewers to buy items from the set of their favorite shows.

The website has a list of shows including Yellowstone, Emily in Paris, and Tulsa King, and viewers can purchase items from different scenes featured in the episodes.

“This is so cool…Anybody that knows me knows I take my shows very seriously and Yellowstone is literally one of my favorite shows,” said Gina, who then explained the concept of the website while showing off all the goodies in her Yellowstone package.

“Okay how cool is this!!! I’m a Yellowstone fanatic and @shopthescenes is making my @yellowstone dreams a reality! #ShopTheScenes #SeeItLoveItBuyIt #LiveLikeADutton,” she captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.