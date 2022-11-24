RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter claps back at self-proclaimed ‘Gina hater’

Gina Kirschenheiter claps back at a hater. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter has a hater on her hands, and the social media user was not afraid to make that clear in a recent message.

The self-proclaimed “Gina hater” had a lot to say about The Real Housewives of Orange County star after she posted a stylish photo on Instagram.

However, Gina didn’t let the nasty comment slide, she made sure to clap back, and the pair had a back-and-forth on the platform.

It all started when Gina snapped a mirror selfie clad in a black bodysuit and a green jacket and raved about how the outfit could easily transition from day to night.

However, the hater wasn’t pleased with the photo, and she revealed negativity toward the Bravo personality.

“I LOATHE the way this girl takes and looks in her mirror selfies,” declared the Instagram user. “It just doesn’t do it for me. Not hittin’. Yes, I am ONE HUNDRED PERCENT a Gina hater.”

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter claps back at a hater

The Real Housewives of Orange County star doesn’t clap back at every negative comment, but she had a response to this one.

She tagged the commenter in the Instagram post and retorted, “It’s so satisfying to know how much I matter to you. 😘 #thankfulformyhaters.”

However, the hater, who uses the Instagram handle @realhousewives.only didn’t let that comment slide and responded “@ginakirschenheiter & I matter to YOU, sweetie. Feeling’s mutual. #thankfulforalltheugyhousewiveswhocare.”

However, the exchange didn’t end there. Gina was determined to have the last word and clapped back again with, “Yes darling….all the wounded matter to me ❤️ obviously u needed this today… 🙌”

Gina Kirschenheiter joins the skincare industry

When Gina is not clapping back at Instagram haters, she’s busy running her company CaraGala. After years of being mocked as the poorest cast member in her franchise, Gina is carving out a space in the billion-dollar skincare industry.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star created her company after having issues with her skin due to stress.

The 38-year-old grew tired of being self-conscious about her skin, so she decided to do something about it. Now she has a line of products designed to address concerns such as dry skin, hyperpigmentation, aging skin, and blemish-prone and sensitive skin. These include moisturizers, cleansers, serums, exfoliants, and masks.

The launch of Gina’s skincare line was captured on camera last season, marking the first big event she has hosted since being on the show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.