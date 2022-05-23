RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter chills poolside in zebra print bikini

Gina Kirschenheiter rocks a zebra print bikini on vacation. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter is not concerned about the recent rumors that she was demoted from her full-time position on the show.

Gina is enjoying a well-needed vacation after last season’s drama, and she’s doing it while rocking a sexy bikini and enjoying a good book.

Viewers had mixed reviews about Season 16 as the network attempted to revamp the flailing franchise.

Only three of the cast members from the previous season returned– Gina being one of them. However, she was met with lots of criticism over her behavior toward friend Shannon Beador and by the end of the season, people wanted it to be Gina’s last.

After the reunion aired, rumors emerged that the four-season cast member was demoted to a friend of the show, but she has since refuted the claims. And if her latest social media photo is anything to go by, Gina is certainly not worried about her job.

Gina Kirschenheiter chills poolside in zebra print bikini

The Real Housewives of Orange Country star is living her best life and taking her mind off the rumors circulating about being fired by the network.

Gina recently shared a post on Instagram as she chilled in her pool. While the 38-year-old didn’t post her location, she mentioned being on vacation, and she was more than ready to soak up the sun.

Gina sat on a float in the pool while rocking oversized sunglasses and a hat to protect herself from the sun in the photo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mom-of-three has upped her fashion game this season, and she wore a zebra print bikini while cooling down and focusing on her book, which she highly recommended to her Instagram followers.

“Glad I’m here reading, Glad You’re Here! If you’re going on vaca and looking for some reading material, this is a GREAT read,” she wrote.

Gina’s book might be a well-needed distraction from the rumors that she has been demoted from her full-time position.

Gina Kirschenheiter denies rumors she’s been demoted from full-time Housewife

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has already disputed the rumors about her demotion.

Earlier this month, several Housewives fan pages reported that Gina would not be a full-time Housewife in Season 17 because the network allegedly demoted her.

While some viewers were happy to hear the news, Gina quickly put a stop to the claims and made it known that there was no truth to the rumors.

One RHOC viewer went to Gina’s Instagram page and trolled her over the rumor, but Gina quickly clapped back, “Haha sorry to disappoint you.”

For now, we don’t know the current lineup for the new season, but Gina doesn’t seem worried either way.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.